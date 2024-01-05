It's NFL Week 18, and that means the last full slate of the season for NFL props bettors to cash in. There are 14 games on the Week 18 NFL Sunday schedule and Green Bay can clinch a playoff spot with a victory in Bears vs. Packers. The Packers have won nine straight against Chicago and quarterback Jordan Love is on the brink of 4,000 passing yards. Love needs 157 yards to hit the milestone and the over/under on his passing yards in the Packers vs. Bears NFL props is set at 250.5. He is favored to go Over 1.5 touchdown passes (-174) and is priced at +190 to throw three or more TDs in the latest NFL player props.

Each of the 14 matchups on the NFL Week 18 Sunday schedule offers dozens of NFL props you can cash in on if you find the value. Before you lock in any Week 18 NFL prop picks or NFL bets on sites like PrizePicks, you need to check out the top NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling.

The expert has been crushing his picks in all sports and is on a 59-45 streak on his NFL props picks for SportsLine, bringing a profit of $428 for $100 bettors. Selesnick also went 174-152 on MLB prop plays for SportsLine this season and is 522-425 on NBA props over the past two seasons.

Now, after combing through the hundreds of available Week 18 NFL prop bets, PropStarz has found the value picks he loves. He's only sharing them at SportsLine.

Top 2023 Week 18 NFL prop picks

One play PropStarz loves for his NFL Week 18 props is Vikings star Justin Jefferson Over 86.5 receiving yards (-119) in the NFC North battle with the Lions (1 p.m. ET). Jefferson missed eight games with a chest injury but has been dominant when he's been on the field. He is just 118 yards shy of 1,000 receiving yards, averaging 98 per contest. The 24-year-old has 50 receptions in seven career games against the Lions, averaging 126 receiving yards per game.

Detroit has one of the NFL's worst pass defenses and allows a ton of explosive plays. Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb just torched the Lions for 227 yards last Saturday. Jefferson has been targeted 30 times over the past three games, with Minnesota's revolving quarterbacks knowing who they should count on. PropStarz expects Nick Mullens getting the nod in Week 18 to benefit the wideout, as the quarterback "is clearly not afraid to put some 50/50 balls up for Jefferson." You can see all of PropStarz's Week 1 NFL prop bets at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NFL Week 18 prop bets and predictions

PropStarz has locked in several other confident Week 18 NFL prop picks. They include a running back who should get plenty of work and cruise past his rushing total. You can only see these NFL prop picks over at SportsLine.

What are the best Week 18 NFL prop bets you can make, and which running back is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see the best Week 18 NFL prop bets, all from the expert on a 59-45 run on his SportsLine NFL prop plays, and find out.