Injuries are part of every sport, especially football, where it seems like no team can escape at least one notable injury on a weekly basis. That was the case for several teams in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season.

Several teams sustained injuries to key players in Week 2. Let's take a look at each of the notable injuries that took place during the second weekend of play.

Running back

Tyjae Spears: The Titans running back suffered an ankle injury in the second half against the Jets. Spears was seen walking to the locker room with his shoe off and with a trainer (per ESPN).

MarShawn Lloyd: The Packers running back left with an ankle injury against the Colts, and did not return.

Tank Bigsby: The Jaguars running back left the game against the Browns with a shoulder injury.

Isiah Pacheco: The Chiefs running back injured his ankle in the second half of the eventual win over the Bengals, and was seen leaving the stadium on crutches and in a walking boot, per ESPN. Set to miss at least four games after being placed on IR.

Joe Mixon: Left Sunday night's game with an ankle injury and will get an MRI on Monday.

Wide receiver

Justin Jefferson: The Vikings wide receiver left the game against the 49ers with what he called a thigh bruise/contusion, and did not return. Jefferson, who needed assistance walking off the field, said afterward he'll be fine.

The Vikings wide receiver left the game against the 49ers with what he called a thigh bruise/contusion, and did not return. Jefferson, who needed assistance walking off the field, said afterward he'll be fine. Cooper Kupp: Matthew Stafford entered this matchup without Puka Nacua, and now he may have lost Kupp. He suffered an ankle injury in the first half vs. the Cardinals, and never returned. The vet was spotted after the game wearing a walking boot on his left foot/lower leg.

Tight end

Taysom Hill: The Saints tight end left against the Cowboys with a chest injury, and did not return.

Defensive end

Laiatu Latu: The Colts pass rusher was ruled out with a hip injury.

Defensive tackle

Linebacker

C.J. Mosley: The Jets linebacker left against the Titans with a foot injury. Mosley rode a cart to the locker room.

The Jets linebacker left against the Titans with a foot injury. Mosley rode a cart to the locker room. Jerome Baker: The Seahawks linebacker left with a hamstring injury against the Patriots.

The Seahawks linebacker left with a hamstring injury against the Patriots. Jermaine Johnson II: The Jets pass rusher/linebacker suffered an injury in the win over Tennessee. After the game, Jets coach Robert Saleh says "it's looking like" Johnson tore his Achilles.

Kicker

Graham Gano: The Giants kicker left against the Commanders after aggravating a hamstring injury. Punter Jamie Gillan took over handling kickoffs.