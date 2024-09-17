Injuries are part of every sport, especially football, where it seems like no team can escape at least one notable injury on a weekly basis. That was the case for several teams in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season.

Several teams sustained injuries to key players in Week 2. Let's take a look at each of the notable injuries that took place during the second weekend of play.

Quarterback

Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, injured reserve): The Dolphins QB suffered a concussion on Thursday, at least the third confirmed such brain injury of his career. The team decided to place Tagovailoa on injured reserve Tuesday, keeping him sidelined until at least Week 8.

Running back

Wide receiver

Justin Jefferson (thigh): The Vikings wide receiver left the game against the 49ers with what he called a thigh bruise/contusion, and did not return. Jefferson, who needed assistance walking off the field, said afterward he'll be fine.

Cooper Kupp (ankle, out indefinitely): Matthew Stafford entered this matchup without Puka Nacua, and now he has also lost Kupp. He suffered an ankle injury in the first half vs. the Cardinals, and never returned. The vet was spotted after the game wearing a walking boot on his left foot/lower leg, and he is expected to miss extended time.

Deebo Samuel (calf, out couple weeks): 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Samuel suffered a calf injury and will miss "a couple weeks."

A.J. Brown (hamstring, out couple weeks): The Eagles star sat out "Monday Night Football" against the Falcons and indicated he could be out multiple weeks, but head coach Nick Sirianni would not confirm an expected timeline.

The Eagles star sat out "Monday Night Football" against the Falcons and indicated he could be out multiple weeks, but head coach Nick Sirianni would not confirm an expected timeline. David Bell (hip, season-ending surgery): Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that Bell dislocated his hip and will require surgery.

Tight end

Taysom Hill (chest): The Saints tight end left against the Cowboys with a chest injury, and did not return.

Evan Engram (hamstring): The Jaguars tight end suffered a hamstring injury during pregame warmups and sat out Week 2.

Defensive end

Laiatu Latu (hip): The Colts pass rusher was ruled out with a hip injury.

Defensive tackle

Vita Vea (knee): The Buccaneers defensive lineman was ruled out against the Lions with a knee injury. It appeared as if Yaya Diaby fell onto his knee on this play here. NFL Media reports that he has received an initial diagnosis of an MCL sprain. An MRI is scheduled for Monday.

DeForest Buckner (leg, carted off field): The Colts defensive lineman was carted off with an apparent leg/ankle injury against the Packers. Buckner was down holding his lower leg and helped off the field, per the Indy Star. Buckner suffered an ankle sprain and is a reach to play next week against the Bears, per the NFL Network. His X-Rays were negative and he will have an MRI to determine the severity of the sprain, though it is not believed to be severe.

B.J. Hill (hamstring): The Bengals' defensive tackle injured his hamstring in the first half of Cincy's matchup with Kansas City, and he will not return.

Linebacker

C.J. Mosley (foot, carted off field): The Jets linebacker left against the Titans with a foot injury. Mosley rode a cart to the locker room.

Jerome Baker (hamstring): The Seahawks linebacker left with a hamstring injury against the Patriots.

Jermaine Johnson II (torn Achilles): The Jets pass rusher/linebacker suffered an injury in the win over Tennessee. After the game, Jets coach Robert Saleh says "it's looking like" Johnson tore his Achilles.

The Jets pass rusher/linebacker suffered an injury in the win over Tennessee. After the game, Jets coach Robert Saleh says "it's looking like" Johnson tore his Achilles. Ja'Whaun Bentley (torn pectoral): The Patriots' leading tackler is out for the season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle.

