1 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

Predictably on point in critical spots, Mahomes also had plenty of confidence sending it downfield in Week 1 thanks to the added speed of Xavier Worthy out wide. No one is more trustworthy.

2 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

New wide receiver corps? No problem. Allen was a one-man wrecking crew to stave off the resurgent Arizona Cardinals. The only concern is how long he can withstand such a burden.

3 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB

He missed a few must-have throws down the stretch, but he also looked plenty capable of winning a third NFL MVP against a stingy Kansas City Chiefs defense. Can Baltimore's O-line help him out?

4 C.J. Stroud Houston Texans QB

He may not always have huge rushing support from Joe Mixon, as he did against the rival Indianapolis Colts, but the young man still looks like one of the game's most polished arms. (+1)

5 Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers QB

The third-year pro was more impressive than his numbers indicate against a tough New York Jets defense. He continues to thrive as a supremely underrated off-schedule play-extender. (+1)

6 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB

His debut against the Green Bay Packers felt a lot like 2023, when he traded head-scratching tosses for clutch darts, but he had better answers against the blitz against a true contender. (+1)

7 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB

The numbers weren't splashy against the Cleveland Browns, but they didn't need to be. Freshly paid, Prescott has been doing all the little things well for a long time. The bar is always high. (+1)

8 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB

Without Puka Nacua for a big stretch of his latest return to Detroit, Stafford showcased All-Pro vision and passing touch down the stretch. Can he stay upright in a banged-up group? (+2)

9 Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB

He was more uneven than former Lions star and Week 1 opponent Matthew Stafford out of the gate, but his resilience stood out, as did a big-play eye targeting breakout Jameson Williams. (+4)

10 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins QB

Mike McDaniel's run game was surprisingly quiet against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but Tagovailoa picked up the slack with a couple of signature bombs, feeding their speed out wide. (+4)

11 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB

Another September, another sluggish start from one of the NFL's most respected precision passers. Burrow wasn't jarringly bad to start the year; he was simply uninspiring in a vanilla offense. (-7)

12 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

Like Dak Prescott in Dallas, Herbert had the benefit of playing shepherd rather than superhero of a nice Week 1 win, throwing just 144 yards but controlling the ball for a run-first attack. (-1)

13 Aaron Rodgers New York Jets QB

On one hand, the former MVP struggled to make the Jets competitive against the 49ers. On the other, he showed plenty of vintage passing zip in his first real action since 2023's Achilles tear. (-1)

14 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB

Is it still 2023? Lawrence wasn't perfect, completing just 57% of his throws against Miami, but he also encountered drops, poor protection and uneven play-calling. The talent is still apparent. (+1)

15 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB

Critics went overboard harping on his failure to make Marvin Harrison Jr. a Week 1 star, but the elusive Murray did a solid job building a passing rapport to take the superior Bills to the wire. (+2)

16 Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB

Maybe his 2023 breakout wasn't a fluke, after all. Dealing against an overmatched Washington Commanders secondary, Mayfield wasn't just scrappy in Week 1; he was truly in command. (+5)

17 Geno Smith Seattle Seahawks QB

Things weren't always pretty against the Denver Broncos, but Smith clearly still has juice in both his arm and legs at 33. His wheels were particularly impressive on a long touchdown scramble. (+2)

18 Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB

Washington seems hesitant to let the LSU product really air it out, but his legs alone should make the Commanders a potential spoiler, fresh off an 88-yard rushing debut against Tampa Bay. (+2)

19 Derek Carr New Orleans Saints QB

Perhaps no aging signal-caller did more for his stock than Carr, who took full advantage of a thin Carolina Panthers secondary by showcasing a rejuvenated arm in a motion-heavy attack. (+9)

20 Anthony Richardson Indianapolis Colts QB

Richardson completed just nine passes against the Houston Texans, but his rocket of an arm and supersized scrambling skills kept things close. He's a walking roller-coaster ride under center. (+5)

21 Kirk Cousins Atlanta Falcons QB

Forget the pressure of keeping Michael Penix Jr. on the bench. The $180 million man now has to prove he can at least look comfortable in the pocket after an immobile return from 2023's injury. (-5)

22 Sam Darnold Minnesota Vikings QB

Carving up the New York Giants may not hold a ton of weight in 2024, but Darnold's calm, collected debut in Kevin O'Connell's system is a major plus for an NFC North squad widely overlooked. (+5)

23 Justin Fields Pittsburgh Steelers QB

Thrust into QB1 duties with Russell Wilson nursing a bad calf, the ex-Chicago Bears prospect was surprisingly protective of the ball in his debut. Will he try to branch out with his splashy athleticism?

24 Caleb Williams Chicago Bears QB

Maybe we all put a little too much stock in the No. 1 overall pick's dazzling preseason, as Williams couldn't find a rhythm despite a Week 1 win. The arrow should only point up from here. (+6)

25 Gardner Minshew Las Vegas Raiders QB

The journeyman is rising up the ranks primarily due to the shortcomings of other quarterbacks, as his two turnovers helped put a cap on a frustratingly conservative start for Las Vegas. (+6)

26 Jacoby Brissett New England Patriots QB

The veteran placeholder managed just 121 passing yards against the Cincinnati Bengals, but he didn't throw the ball to the opposition, preserving a sterling effort from Jerod Mayo's defense. (+6)

27 Will Levis Tennessee Titans QB

He's pretty similar to AFC South rival Anthony Richardson in terms of boom-or-bust play style, but Levis more severely fell victim to his own gung-ho attitude in an erratic, turnover-littered start. (-2)

28 Deshaun Watson Cleveland Browns QB

Now in Year 3 with the Browns, has Watson yet to string together consecutive drives where he looks comfortable? Cleveland's battered line doesn't help, but he's had precious few answers. (-5)

29 Bo Nix Denver Broncos QB

Sean Payton apparently loves the rookie's readiness, and maybe working against non-Mike Macdonald defenses will help, but Nix struggled when pushing the ball even remotely downfield.

30 Daniel Jones New York Giants QB

New year, same ugly situation here: Jones' supporting cast and offensive design aren't overly encouraging, and yet he continues to throw himself into trouble. How long before Drew Lock?

31 Bryce Young Carolina Panthers QB

There's so much to like about this young man's character. Watching him listlessly reach for answers in a rebuilding offense is tough. Maybe Dave Canales' arrival won't be a major fix. We'll see.

32 Malik Willis Green Bay Packers QB