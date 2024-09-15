Another week of NFL football is nearly in the books. And boy have we been treated to some juicy action, from the New Orleans Saints shocking the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers rolling despite Jordan Love's absence to Aidan Hutchinson making history with his sack production in Motor City.

Here are some of the biggest winners and losers of Week 2:

Winner: The Saints' NFC South chances

Holy cow. Did we, along with the rest of known humankind, totally whiff on Derek Carr's potential in the New Orleans Saints' offense under new coordinator Klint Kubiak? Routing the Carolina Panthers was one thing. Torching the Dallas Cowboys is another. Carr, Alvin Kamara and Co. look five years younger.

Loser: The Panthers rebuild

Sadly, this topic and category has been applicable for years now. We're only two games into the Dave Canales era, but somehow Bryce Young has looked an additional step behind the NFL game. There's something fundamentally broken about the way they operate with the ball in their hands.

Winner: The Packers' QB room

When Jordan Love went down in Week 1, Green Bay's season suddenly appeared to hang in the balance. The subsequent MCL sprain diagnosis was relatively good news. Even better: Malik Willis actually throwing the ball with confidence, and getting immense ground support, to give the Pack their first dub.

Loser: The Jaguars' entire offensive setup

Contrast the Saints, who have Derek Carr at quarterback and Dennis Allen at coach, with the Jaguars, whose combo of Trevor Lawrence and Doug Pederson couldn't keep up with the beleaguered Deshaun Watson and Co. in an ugly loss to the Browns. Even teammates are hinting at a rotten core.

Winner: Baker Mayfield's comeback journey

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller drew consideration for Comeback Player of the Year in 2023, but he's arguably been even more poised to open 2024. Up against the favored Detroit Lions on the road in Week 2, he scrambled around like he was back at Oklahoma, pushing the Bucs to a feisty 2-0.

Loser: Will Levis' job security

Let's be clear: The second-year quarterback isn't likely to lose his starting gig anytime soon, but with a second head-scratching fumble in as many weeks, the gunslinger drew visible ire from new coach Brian Callahan against the New York Jets. He's got to take better care of the football to stay under center.

Winner: The Vikings as spoilers

Make that two straight years Minnesota has upset the San Francisco 49ers, first with Kirk Cousins and now with ex-49ers backup Sam Darnold. The Vikings were also without Justin Jefferson late in Sunday's physical contest, which speaks to their underrated depth along with an enviable coaching staff.

Loser: John Harbaugh's crunch-time track record

Lamar Jackson insisted after the Baltimore Ravens' upset loss to the Las Vegas Raiders that "that's not us at all." But actually, it is. The Ravens have been notoriously poor at closing out double-digit leads under Harbaugh. They're still talented, but they've yet to prove themselves as true finishers.