The Baltimore Ravens will try to pick up their first win of the season when they face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday during the Week 3 NFL schedule. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has already accounted for nearly 700 total yards, but it was not enough to beat the Chiefs or Raiders. Jackson's passing yards total is 217.5 in the Week 3 NFL player props, while his rushing yards over/under is 53.5. That game is expected to be among the highest scoring games of the week with an over-under of 47.5, as Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb are a dangerous duo.

Other games with high totals include Saints vs. Eagles (49.5), Cardinals vs. Lions (51.5), and Falcons vs. Chiefs (46.5). Those games each present opportunities to place Week 3 NFL prop bets on star players, but which ones have the most value for NFL props? Before you lock in any Week 3 NFL prop picks or NFL bets on sites like PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy, Sleeper Fantasy, and DraftKings Pick6, you need to check out the top NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling. The expert has been crushing his picks in all sports and entered the 2024 NFL season on a 461-350 streak, returning 62.6 units. The expert has also gone 206-142 on MLB prop plays for SportsLine this season and was 338-246 on NBA props last season.

Top 2024 Week 3 NFL prop picks

One play PropStarz loves for his NFL Week 3 props is Saints wide receiver Chris Olave over 4.5 receptions against the Eagles. While Olave is off to a slow start with just six receptions through his first two games, there are multiple signs pointing to a turnaround on Sunday. The third-year wideout went over this number in 11 of his 16 games last season, and he remains one of the most heavily involved players in the offense.

He was also not done any favors by the game flow of the first two contests, as New Orleans raced out to big leads and did not need to throw many passes in the second half. The Saints should be in for a more competitive contest on Sunday, which will give Olave more opportunities to catch passes. Philadelphia has allowed the third-most receiving yards to opposing wide receivers, so PropStarz has several reasons to take the Over in this prop. You can see all of PropStarz's Week 3 NFL prop bets at SportsLine.

