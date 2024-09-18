qb-power-rankings-purdy-2.jpg
Nothing moves the needle in the NFL quite like quarterbacks. Why? They're the most important ingredient in a championship recipe. Is it possible to win a championship without an "elite" signal-caller? Sure. But history tells us that it's much easier if you have one. So we're keeping tabs on all 32 starters.

All quarterbacks are at least partially a product of their situations, but this is how we'd sort today's signal-callers right now (with some additional short-term projection baked in). These rankings are subject to change as the season unfolds, as they're based more on current standing than the bigger picture, built to tell the story of each quarterback's respective rise and fall.

Without further ado, the Week 3 pecking order:

2024 NFL QB Power Rankings
1
Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB
James Cook's underrated explosiveness helped propel Buffalo's rout of the Miami Dolphins, but Allen has now played superhero and properly protected the ball to keep the Bills atop the AFC East. Through the air and on the ground, there isn't a more formidable threat at this moment. (+1)
2
C.J. Stroud Houston Texans QB
The second-year star has picked up right where he left off in 2023, slinging it with authority. The best part: Some of his best darts from the pocket come in the most critical spots. (+1)
3
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB
He once again outlasted Joe Burrow to affirm the Chiefs as class of the AFC, despite some downfield lofts into traffic. Mahomes offsets so many of his mistakes with clutch execution. (-2)
4
Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB
Baltimore as a whole remains too erratic down the stretch. That includes Jackson, though we also can't take for granted how much his effortless play-extending athleticism keeps them afloat. (-1)
5
Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers QB
The youngster was a mixed bag against the Minnesota Vikings' swarming defense, trading big-boy throws with late hiccups under pressure. The 49ers are still fortunate to have his high-level poise.
6
Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB
Aside from the game-sealing deep-ball pick, Hurts nearly put the Eagles on his back against the Atlanta Falcons, showcasing vintage burst on the move. He obviously misses A.J. Brown, though.
7
Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB
After a relative dud of an opener, Burrow was back on his game in a duel with the Chiefs, airing it out with pretty downfield touch. It'd be nice if his gifted receiving corps stabilizes soon. (+4)
8
Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB
Jim Harbaugh's ground-heavy attack has lessened the need for Herbert to command the spotlight under center. But the veteran has adapted accordingly, delivering strikes when called upon. (+4)
9
Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB
All the Week 1 hype evaporated in an ugly loss to the New Orleans Saints, but that was more on the Cowboys' defense, though a few forced throws didn't help. Prescott will bounce back. (-2)
10
Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB
Say hello to the best version of the former No. 1 overall pick. After taking the Bills to the wire in Week 1, the dual threat scurried and launched it even more against the Los Angeles Rams. (+5)
11
Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB
He might honestly be an MVP front-runner to start his second Bucs season. It's early, but his moxie seems all the way back, fresh off a shifty and decisive road upset of the Detroit Lions. (+5)
12
Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB
Stafford himself has been gutsy to open the new season, but all his supporting pieces are crumbling, which is pretty much the nightmare scenario in L.A. Can he himself stay upright? (-4)
13
Geno Smith Seattle Seahawks QB
Neither of Seattle's two wins have been smooth sailing, but on both occasions, Smith has come through with big throws late. He's had a knack for crunch-time theatrics with the Seahawks. (+4)
14
Derek Carr New Orleans Saints QB
We entered 2024 expecting Carr to remain a middling, if serviceable, figurehead for the Saints. Instead, he's ripped it with a youthful and efficient zeal under new coordinator Klint Kubiak. (+5)
15
Aaron Rodgers New York Jets QB
The timing and consistency is still a work in progress, which isn't surprising considering his missed time in 2023. But Rodgers' pinpoint touch and laser arm talent remains intact for the Jets. (-2)
16
Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB
You can start to hear the murmurs from skeptical Lions fans now. Goff is top-10 material when well-protected in his elite setup, but the desperation hurls off the back foot have bitten him. (-5)
17
Sam Darnold Minnesota Vikings QB
The cautiously anticipated Minnesota revival is off to a great start. Beating the New York Giants was one thing, but he was commanding and comfortable when needed against the 49ers, too. (+5)
18
Kirk Cousins Atlanta Falcons QB
There's the Captain Kirk the Falcons paid for! A week after a sluggish Atlanta debut, he was flawless in crunch time to cap an epic comeback after leaning on a huge Bijan Robinson game. (+3)
19
Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB
Splash plays have been hard to come by for the rookie through the air, but he's offset that with a heavy and steady rushing output. It may net more field goals than touchdowns, but it's a start. (-1)
20
Justin Fields Pittsburgh Steelers QB
The Steelers have asked him to play it straight rather than lean into his dynamic gifts, and they're 2-0 as a result, betting largely on their defense. If he keeps it up, he might just stay under center. (+3)
21
Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB
This might be the biggest disparity in terms of talent and results. Lawrence has the tools, but his decision-making, coupled with stale play-calling and iffy protection, has Jacksonville slumped. (-7)
22
Gardner Minshew Las Vegas Raiders QB
The Raiders upset the Ravens mostly due to Antonio Pierce's defense, but Minshew also wisely fed Davante Adams in some key spots to facilitate the "W." His feel for the game is evident. (+3)
23
Jacoby Brissett New England Patriots QB
The fact he's barely outside the top 20 is a major win for New England, which only really needs him to control the ball while letting a two-headed backfield and physical Jerod Mayo defense lead. (+3)
24
Anthony Richardson Indianapolis Colts QB
Any given play could go any given way with this big man under center. He nearly rallied the Colts against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2, but only after another scattershot aerial attack. (-4)
25
Will Levis Tennessee Titans QB
Levis gets a lot of understandable flak for ill-timed play-extending efforts, when in reality he should "live to play another down." His rugged mobility and zippy arm also keep the Titans relevant. (+2)
26
Deshaun Watson Cleveland Browns QB
Things were sloppy for the entire offense once again against Jacksonville, but Watson at least showed late-game mettle, using both his arm and legs to deliver Cleveland a close victory. (+2)
27
Caleb Williams Chicago Bears QB
He certainly does his best to avoid constant pressure behind an unstable line, but the No. 1 pick has yet to find any sort of rhythm as a passer, which is a shame considering his monster arm. (-3)
28
Andy Dalton Carolina Panthers QB
Promoted to QB1 after two more listless starts from the overmatched Bryce Young, Dalton has proven capable as a relief pitcher before. At 36, though, how much can he elevate Carolina?
29
Daniel Jones New York Giants QB
His connection with Malik Nabers at least brought a little bit of life to Brian Daboll's offense against the rival Washington Commanders. Still, he struggled to hit even 58% of his throws overall. (+1)
30
Malik Willis Green Bay Packers QB
Pressed into action with Jordan Love nursing an MCL injury, the ex-Titans prospect looked far more comfortable than he ever has in his first fill-in start. It helped that Josh Jacobs was on fire. (+2)
31
Bo Nix Denver Broncos QB
Maybe someday Sean Payton's rebuild will show significant signs of progress. For now, his rookie signal-caller looks frenetic when pushing the ball downfield; his four picks lead the NFL. (-2)
32
Skylar Thompson Miami Dolphins QB
The former seventh-rounder is the temporary replacement for the injured Tua Tagovailoa. Don't be surprised if newly acquired former Ravens fill-in Tyler "Snoop" Huntley soon takes over.