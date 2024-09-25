1 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

Another September, another MVP-caliber start for maybe the most physically gifted dual threat in the NFL. Without a clear-cut No. 1 wideout, Allen has instead spread the ball around with remarkable touch, while still exhibiting his trademark play-extending athleticism. And no picks to date? He's reason No. 1 the Bills are undefeated.

2 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

The reigning Super Bowl champion looks a lot like he did in 2023, reluctantly taking the short stuff -- and getting a bit careless with the downfield lofts -- but ultimately coming through when it matters. He's still Mr. Inevitable. (+1)

3 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB

Keeping the pedal to the medal remains a team-wide issue for the Ravens, but Jackson is doing his typical heavy lifting in the ground game, easily on pace for the third (!) 1,000-yard rushing season of his electric career. (+1)

4 Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers QB

San Francisco has big-picture injury concerns, but Purdy proved he's not dependent on Kyle Shanahan's typical toys in Week 3, making splash plays as both a thrower and scrambler in a valiant losing effort. He's always a tough out. (+1)

5 C.J. Stroud Houston Texans QB

Against Brian Flores' tenacious Vikings defense, Stroud finally looked human, struggling for answers in the face of steady pressure. He's shown too much poise and downfield precision to believe that one bad loss will derail him for long. (-3)

6 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB

For the most part, Burrow's trademark touch has been on full display, as evidenced by a pair of deep touchdowns to Ja'Marr Chase in Week 3. The issue is, Cincinnati's defense is so porous he almost needs to score 40 each time. (+1)

7 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB

It's anyone's guess if Stafford can sustain big-play production as Los Angeles endures injuries to key weapons and blockers, but his monster arm remains Sean McVay's best friend, keeping the Rams relevant in a tough division. (+5)

8 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

Aggravating a high ankle sprain doesn't seem to bode well for suiting up for -- or lasting -- a critical next game against the Chiefs. When he's been upright, though, Herbert has managed the ball well for Jim Harbaugh's run-first attack.

9 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB

A tough evaluation, Hurts has struggled to break a habit of unnecessarily risky throws at inopportune times. But he also looks full speed as a scrambler, and has otherwise survived A.J. Brown's absence with solid accuracy. (-3)

10 Sam Darnold Minnesota Vikings QB

He can afford to take some chances, thanks to Brian Flores' suffocating defensive support, but make no mistake: His first-round arm has reared back to life with newfound authority. Talk about a good story for a surprise 3-0 contender. (+7)

11 Geno Smith Seattle Seahawks QB

Look at these former Jets castoffs slinging the rock! Smith will put the ball in harm's way behind an ever-iffy front, but he's also been pretty underrated as a late-game rifle since his Seattle resurgence. Having an elite "D" also helps. (+2)

12 Aaron Rodgers New York Jets QB

With each game, Rodgers looks more and more like the MVP-caliber precision passer of old. Staying upright at his age remains paramount, but he's flicked it effortlessly in back-to-back contests. New York has reason to believe again. (+3)

13 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB

On one hand, he nearly led Dallas to a big comeback against the Ravens. On the other, he's really only posted above-average marks while trailing this year. That's more on the Cowboys' defense, as he remains a top-10 pocket passer. (-4)

14 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB

After a red-hot start to 2024, the slippery dual threat came back to Earth against the Lions. His decisiveness and downfield passing still seem much improved from recent injury-riddled seasons, keeping Arizona competitive. (-4)

15 Kirk Cousins Atlanta Falcons QB

At 36, it's clear Cousins needs sturdy protection to be productive. But he's fed -- and elevated -- his playmakers with mostly pinpoint accuracy in back-to-back close games with superior teams in the Eagles and Chiefs. (+2)

16 Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB

An MVP-level dealer through the first two weeks, Mayfield had much more trouble pushing the ball downfield against the Broncos. His spunk remains nearly unmatched, however, and getting Mike Evans back involved should help. (-5)

17 Derek Carr New Orleans Saints QB

Like his NFC South counterpart in Mayfield, Carr saw his unexpectedly blazing start come to a screeching halt in Week 3, with the Eagles forcing him to mostly dink-and-dunk work. His arm still looks more lively under Klint Kubiak. (-3)

18 Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB

The LSU product had been effortlessly smooth as a runner to open his rookie season, but he finally let it rip as a passer against the Bengals, outdueling Joe Burrow with ultra-pretty deep shots in the face of pressure. He may have "it." (+1)

19 Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB

Goff earned the big-money extension he got from Detroit this offseason, but even with a well-stocked lineup, he's struggled to match his typical steadiness out of the gate. He was more rhythmic in Week 3's close victory. (-3)

20 Justin Fields Pittsburgh Steelers QB

Fields has genuine electricity as both a passer and runner, but his best trait this year has been keeping himself in check. The Steelers aren't in a rush to see Russell Wilson as a result, and their dominant defense makes the decision easier.

21 Andy Dalton Carolina Panthers QB

Bryce Young didn't always get proper support while starting in Carolina, but Dalton proved in one swift start why he belongs under center, unlocking the Panthers' perimeter weapons. At 36, in Year 14, he's been there, done that. (+7)

22 Daniel Jones New York Giants QB

Much-maligned for a sloppy opener (and the entire preceding offseason), Jones has quietly turned a corner, better controlling the ball in consecutive close games. It helps when you've got Malik Nabers emerging out wide. (+7)

23 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB

As if things couldn't get uglier in Jacksonville, Lawrence once again flailed around in a deflating blowout loss to Buffalo, where Josh Allen was a stark counter in terms of maximized talent. The Jags' entire offensive operation is off. (-2)

24 Deshaun Watson Cleveland Browns QB

It's basically impossible to separate Watson's frenetic tendencies from the Browns' total inability to protect him right now. No matter how you slice it, it's not a pretty sight for anyone involved, and it may remain that way for a while. (+2)

25 Will Levis Tennessee Titans QB

Levis gives the Titans more home run potential than his biggest critics admit, lacing some beauties into tight windows. Unfortunately, his NFL-leading eight turnovers speak to the recklessness with which he always seems to play.

26 Caleb Williams Chicago Bears QB

The No. 1 pick finally connected on some downfield shots against the Colts, showcasing his impressive arm. Too many of his plays end in frustration, however, due to constantly shifting eyes and mechanics behind the Bears' iffy front. (+1)

27 Gardner Minshew Las Vegas Raiders QB

Benched in the latter portion of the Raiders' loss to Carolina, Minshew is set to keep his job moving forward. For now. He's always been best as more of a relief pitcher, so don't be shocked if Aidan O'Connell reclaims the top spot. (-5)

28 Anthony Richardson Indianapolis Colts QB

You can't write this big man off, because his supersized scrambling and monster arm guarantee the Colts can score in a single play. His six picks in three games lead the NFL, though, and he's only been erratic through the air. (-4)

29 Malik Willis Green Bay Packers QB

Jordan Love may or may not be back for an important Week 4 showdown with Minnesota. Until then, Willis has been better than expected, showing improved confidence while leaning into Matt LaFleur's ground attack. (+1)

30 Bo Nix Denver Broncos QB

His numbers weren't gaudy in Denver's first win, an upset of the Buccaneers, but his nimbleness in and outside the pocket was apparent. Maybe Sean Payton can use the performance as a building block for the rookie. (+1)

31 Jacoby Brissett New England Patriots QB

There's no denying Brissett's experience and general savviness warrant a top backup spot. Rookie Drake Maye would give New England a much more agile option, however, considering the Patriots' sieve of an offensive line. (-8)

32 Tim Boyle Miami Dolphins QB