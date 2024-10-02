1 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

The Ravens kept him under wraps in prime time, but that was due to Buffalo's front and shuffling receiving corps. As a whole, Allen is still protecting the ball while constantly extending plays, and he's still set to single-handedly power Buffalo to another AFC East crown. MVP material here.

2 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB

He's in the race for a second straight -- and third career -- MVP honor, staying efficient through the air while dominating as a speedy complement to the supersized Derrick Henry on the ground. (+1)

3 Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers QB

He's finally starting to get some credit for his slippery play-extending wiggle outside the pocket. The third-year pro is also routinely unafraid to launch it deep to San Francisco's playmakers. (+1)

4 Sam Darnold Minnesota Vikings QB

Roughly a quarter into the season, we can finally speak seriously about an MVP candidacy here. His 11 scoring strikes lead the NFL, and he's yet to let a turnover affect his confidence in an ultra-deep and well-prepared Kevin O'Connell offense. His first-round talent is finally showing. (+6)

5 C.J. Stroud Houston Texans QB

The only reason people aren't heaping praise upon Stroud is because of the ridiculous standards he set as a star rookie. Houston's games have been close, but he's been sharp when it counts.

6 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

For the second straight year, the three-time champ has been pretty careless trying to create as a downfield thrower, already up to five picks in four games. In a lineup losing one key weapon after another, however, he's remained reliable in crunch time, hence the Chiefs' 4-0 standing. (-4)

7 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB

Cincy needs near-perfection from "Joe Cool" to offset a sketchy defense, but he's been darn close, especially when feeding Ja'Marr Chase of late. His big-play touch certainly seems intact. (-1)

8 Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB

He's not immune to a clunker, but Mayfield's now given us ample reason to believe his 2023 Bucs breakout wasn't an anomaly. His critical-down instincts and hard-edged mobility are assets. (+8)

9 Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB

The rookie avoided major missteps to open the year by shepherding a very conservative attack. He's since opened up through the air, showcasing zippy accuracy to go with effortless juice on the move. Washington's "D" isn't great, but his comfort as a dual threat is a big reason they're 3-1. (+9)

10 Jordan Love Green Bay Packers QB

His return from injury was a vintage Brett Favre experience: rip-roaring downfield darts that both helped and hurt his own team. He's got to be smarter, of course, but the good news is, Green Bay's still got one of the most talented arms in the game. Hopefully his knee holds up, too.

11 Geno Smith Seattle Seahawks QB

His Seahawks got their first loss in prime time on Monday, but it wasn't for his lack of zealous gunslinging. Smith routinely makes Seattle watchable due to his explosive sideline darts.

12 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

The former first-rounder was visibly frustrated in a tight loss to the Chiefs, probably in part because he kept getting swallowed up in the pocket. When healthy, he's been solid for Jim Harbaugh. (-4)

13 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB

His chemistry with CeeDee Lamb remains one of the biggest reasons for optimism in Dallas, especially considering the Cowboys lack any semblance of a threatening ground game.

14 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB

He's still got a live arm at 36, but he's struggled in scoring range this year, certainly not aided by the fact Sean McVay's lineup is once again riddled with injuries out wide, including to Cooper Kupp. (-7)

15 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB

An enigmatic face of a hot-and-cold contender, Hurts has been without some of his top weapons of late, namely star wideout A.J. Brown. Still, his situational decision-making has been volatile. (-6)

16 Aaron Rodgers New York Jets QB

A shaky line isn't good news for any 40-year-old quarterback, but it's doubly a shame in New York, where A-Rod has proven he's still got vintage precision touch. Will his setup improve? (-4)

17 Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB

Good Goff returned with a vengeance against a banged-up Seattle "D," going a perfect 18-for-18 through the air. Same old: When he's well-protected, he can zip it as well as anyone. (+2)

18 Kirk Cousins Atlanta Falcons QB

The middle of the pack feels just right for Cousins, who's taken turns elevating and struggling to emerge from the Falcons' decent but unremarkable offense. He'll hang around as always. (-2)

19 Derek Carr New Orleans Saints QB

It's fitting that he and Kirk Cousins had near-identical stat lines in a tight Week 4 NFC South affair. Like his counterpart, he's been gutsy and efficient, but also noticeably impacted by pressure. (-1)

20 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB

His numbers are improved, but the record (1-3) and eye test are once again a real concern. Murray's got the tools, but his jittery form exacerbates the Arizona offense's lack of rhythm. (-6)

21 Justin Fields Pittsburgh Steelers QB

Another game, another reasonable outing for a guy whose turnover history now makes it noteworthy if he simply controls the ball. Fields' athleticism certainly helps Pittsburgh. (-1)

22 Andy Dalton Carolina Panthers QB

After a magical debut replacing the demoted Bryce Young, Dalton couldn't upset his old team in the Bengals, but it's still clear he gives downfield options like Diontae Johnson a chance to win. (-1)

23 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB

The former No. 1 pick isn't lacking fight, as he kept the sinking Jaguars close against the superior Texans. Mechanics remain an issue, though, as he's been hit-or-miss throwing it downfield.

24 Caleb Williams Chicago Bears QB

He's still a work in progress airing it out, and his pocket movement remains frenetic, but Williams at least rifled some key throws in a win over the Rams, giving the team a confidence boost. (+2)

25 Daniel Jones New York Giants QB

The Giants stayed reasonably close to the more talented Cowboys to kick off Week 4, but Jones' underthrown deep stuff was an issue. Hopefully No. 1 target Malik Nabers gets healthy. (-3)

26 Deshaun Watson Cleveland Browns QB

Nothing looks good for the Browns offense, still. The few times he actually delivers a pinpoint spiral, the wideouts aren't ready. Otherwise, steady pressure has rendered him a near-nonfactor. (-2)

27 Joe Flacco Indianapolis Colts QB

Thrust into action with Anthony Richardson sidelined due to injury, the 39-year-old pocket passer stood tall and delivered a "W" with relative ease. Can he keep it up if called upon for a full week?

28 Gardner Minshew Las Vegas Raiders QB

It's good news in Las Vegas if the quarterback doesn't make any headlines, which tells you all you need to know about the state of the position. Antonio Pierce's defense is a feisty help. (-2)

29 Will Levis Tennessee Titans QB

The gifted but reckless dual threat exited the Titans' win over Miami with an injury, but he's still set to hold the top job after Tennessee returns from its bye, presuming he's recovered by then. (-4)

30 Jacoby Brissett New England Patriots QB

Coach Jerod Mayo insists the veteran is the indefinite starter, only after teasing Drake Maye could soon be promoted. In truth, the Patriots could use some of Maye's off-script athleticism. (+1)

31 Tyler Huntley Miami Dolphins QB

New emergency signal-caller for Miami, similar results. Huntley can move, which at least helped the Dolphins get on the board in the absence of Tua Tagovailoa, but the whole offense is stuck in mud.

32 Bo Nix Denver Broncos QB