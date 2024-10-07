Another week, another full slate of NFL action nearly in the books. And Week 5 has had no shortage of drama up to this point, with Aaron Rodgers falling victim to his old rivals overseas, a surprise NFC contender remaining undefeated, and Jayden Daniels putting on another big-play clinic as a rookie.

Here are some of Week 5's biggest winners and losers:

Winner: The NFC afterthoughts

Few expected the Arizona Cardinals to give the San Francisco 49ers much trouble, and for a while Sunday, Kyle Shanahan's superior squad seemed just that: superior. Then the wheels started falling off, from a Jordan Mason fumble to a collapsed Brock Purdy pocket, and before you know it, the scurrying Kyler Murray helped Arizona snap a two-game slide to shake up the West. Meanwhile, the New York Giants survived a Seattle Seahawks comeback bid with a dramatic field-goal-block touchdown return, pulling Daniel Jones and Co. within one game of a .500 mark in the NFC East.

Loser: The NFC West 'heavyweights'

What's up with the 49ers? Purdy has been good, Mason has exceeded expectations, and yet Shanahan's reigning conference champions are now 2-3, despite a +20 point differential. Red-zone and kicker woes are a big culprit. And the Niners aren't alone in their troubles. The Los Angeles Rams, who went on a surprise playoff run in 2023, are now 1-4 after an erratic showing against the Green Bay Packers. And the Seahawks, despite another spirited late-game push from Geno Smith, have now lost two straight after starting 3-0, allowing seven sacks in a curious day for their offensive decision-making.

Winner: Brian Flores' head coaching prospects

On a day the New York Jets made rejuvenated old friend Sam Darnold look human, the Minnesota Vikings still got the better end of a defensive slugfest in London, with Flores' ever-versatile unit confusing, pressuring and repeatedly picking off Aaron Rodgers. Andrew Van Ginkel is like a walking pick-six in the linebacker corps, and the veteran secondary once again benefited from a persistent front. Flores' oversight is undoubtedly one of, if not the, primary reason the Vikings are 5-0 right now.

Loser: Jets fans

It doesn't get much more painful than watching Aaron Rodgers stay upright (barely), only to run an offense just as scattershot as the one led by Zach Wilson in years past. The 40-year-old quarterback doesn't seem to trust his own front (for good reason), and while his arm still has plenty of power, his timing and accuracy are all over the place in Nathaniel Hackett's system. Falling to ex-Jet castoff Sam Darnold in London is just icing on the moldy cake, spoiling an otherwise decent showing from Robert Saleh's defense.

Winner: Patient Bears fans

For weeks, Caleb Williams looked ill-prepared for the NFL, and D'Andre Swift looked incapable of breaking out of Chicago's stuffy backfield. That's all changed in a hurry, with Williams slinging it with newfound touch and confidence to give the Bears a massive lead over the Carolina Panthers to start Week 5. Yes, it's the Panthers, but to see he, Swift and D.J. Moore now making splash plays as a group bodes well for what's ahead in Windy City. After a sluggish start to the year, perhaps this team's ready to make some noise.

Loser: The Patriots' QB plans

Up against Tyler Huntley and the beleaguered Miami Dolphins, Jerod Mayo's sluggish squad could barely muster 10 points in a low-scoring defeat to their AFC East rivals. Jacoby Brissett made a few nice throws but completed just over 50% of his passes, once again struggling to get anything explosive going. Does the team have bigger issues than quarterback? Sure. But days after scrubbing a team podcast comment suggesting a borderline locker-room "mutiny" over Brissett remaining the starter, isn't it fair to say this club could really use the upside of first-rounder Drake Maye?

Winner: Commanders' NFC East chances

Forget a wild card. Is it crazy to start calling Washington the favorite to win the division? Rookie Jayden Daniels continued his recent reign as dual-threat superstar by slinging it deep against the Cleveland Browns, and Dan Quinn's defensive front did what, well, everyone is doing against Deshaun Watson and Co.: swallowing up Kevin Stefanski's so-called offense. The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles may have more all-around talent, but few clubs are as efficient and explosive as the Commanders right now.

Loser: Anyone who missed Bengals-Ravens

Talk about a star-studded affair with some must-see touchdowns. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase were magic through the air, suggesting Cincy's quarterback-wideout duo is all the way back to peak form. Lamar Jackson, meanwhile, was equally MVP-caliber with the ball in his hands, namely on a late off-script zinger to Isaiah Likely for the game's 10th touchdown, in which he first recovered a bobbled snap and stiff-armed Bengals pass rusher Sam Hubbard. These two looked like the AFC's most dangerous contenders, even though Cincy is now 1-4, and the Ravens just eclipsed .500 with their third straight "W."