1 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB

This guy won MVP in 2023, and he looks even worthier of the honor right now. His athleticism is always unmatched, but he's also controlling the ball and threading the needle in critical spots. Throw in the effortless rushing excellence alongside Derrick Henry , and it's the total package. (+1)

2 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB

He's absolutely crushing it as a big-play artist, lobbing five scores to suddenly give him an NFL-leading 12 on the year. The Ja'Marr Chase connection is magic. If only he had a defense. (+5)

3 Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers QB

His confidence as a play-extender may be contributing to some pressure-induced turnovers, but he's the last of the 49ers ' issues. The kid is dynamite when it comes to sharp downfield shots.

4 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

After a three-game tear to open 2024 in which he didn't even seem to need a No. 1 wideout, Allen has looked decidedly more human lately. He has to protect himself while trying to play hero. (-3)

5 Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB

If 2023 was his rejuvenation, then 2024 might be his coronation. Ever-gutsy, he's been lights out in key spots for much of the year, not only as a touch passer but a tough scrambler. (+3)

6 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

The numbers aren't necessarily pretty for a former MVP. And he's taking a lot of short stuff to compensate for the depth-tested weaponry. Yet the Chiefs are 5-0, in part because he's come up with slippery scrambles or chain-moving darts when it matters most. His team is inevitable.

7 Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB

The Offensive Rookie of the Year drum is beating loudly now. And why not? Daniels' wrist-flick deep ball is a sight to behold, and he's already racked up 300 yards as a silky-smooth runner. (+2)

8 Sam Darnold Minnesota Vikings QB

The MVP hype slowed greatly in London, where the Jets ' imposing defense had him as skittish as he's ever been under Kevin O'Connell. Still, the Vikings aren't 5-0 without his prior composure. (-4)

9 C.J. Stroud Houston Texans QB

He's put the ball in harm's way a bit more than he did as a stellar rookie, but Stroud's poise in the pocket is still a big reason Houston's 4-1. Can he make do without the injured Nico Collins ? (-4)

10 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB

Results have been scattershot for he and Dallas, as evidenced by an ugly couple of picks against the Steelers ... and a much stronger finish, in which he fired pinpoint bullets in crunch time. (+3)

11 Kirk Cousins Atlanta Falcons QB

That $180 million deal didn't look so bad on Thursday night, when he slung it, slung it and slung it some more, willing the Falcons to a big divisional win with laser-sharp pocket passing. (+7)

12 Jordan Love Green Bay Packers QB

He's probably been too erratic to be this close to the top 10, but Love tends to offset most of his most puzzling throws with unteachably impressive ones. The Brett Favre comparisons are apt. (-2)

13 Geno Smith Seattle Seahawks QB

How much blame can be applied to Smith when his O-line is so shoddy week in, week out for consecutive seasons? He seems to do his best work late in games, for better and worse. (-2)

14 Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB

A perfect 18-for-18 in his last outing, Goff is a borderline top-10 distributor when he's well-protected. Fortunately, the Lions also have so many splashy toys at his disposal. He should keep rising. (+3)

15 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

The Chargers ' early bye in Week 5 should hopefully help Herbert retake the field with a sturdier supporting cast. The health of his starting tackles is paramount to restoring the run game. (-3)

16 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are reportedly on track to return after their Week 5 bye, which should be music to his ears. While tough, Hurts has been quite uneven as a decision-maker. (-1)

17 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB

Talk about a roller-coaster ride. One week, the jittery Murray looks stagnant. Another, he's using those ever-churning legs to steal first downs and set up perfect lofts to Marvin Harrison Jr . (+3)

18 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB

It's hard to put the Rams ' 1-4 start on him given the quick loss of his top two targets due to injury. His cannon of an arm was also off the mark until it was too late against the Packers . (-4)

19 Justin Fields Pittsburgh Steelers QB

The ex-Chicago Bears starter has yet to blow anyone away in black and yellow, but he's also been pleasantly "in control" of every facet of the game. Pittsburgh's receivers are another story. (+2)

20 Caleb Williams Chicago Bears QB

Williams still likes to dance around, and sometimes that's OK because of Chicago's front. What's really encouraging, however, is the increasingly hot downfield connection with D.J. Moore. (+4)

21 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB

Maybe he isn't a lost cause after all. OK, it was one game against the Colts , but Lawrence actually showed proper touch on some of his deep balls. Now, can he sustain the momentum? (+2)

22 Aaron Rodgers New York Jets QB

The Jets, now sans Robert Saleh, are a mess. That's very clear. But is Rodgers actively contributing to the issue? His arm is zippy, but everything else has been sluggish as of late. (-6)

23 Daniel Jones New York Giants QB

The Giants aren't exactly asking him to torch opponents through the air, but still, Jones has quietly fared better as a decisive thrower, all while exhibiting some noticeable grit as a scrambler. (+2)

24 Joe Flacco Indianapolis Colts QB

Don't look now, but Flacco's threatening to kick off his second straight off-the-bench tour, seamlessly filling in for the injured Anthony Richardson. With blocking, he can still deliver. (+3)

25 Andy Dalton Carolina Panthers QB

It didn't take long for the luster of his promotion to wear down. Dalton still brings a certain level of respect thanks to his experience, but the Panthers clearly remain an incomplete operation. (-3)

26 Bo Nix Denver Broncos QB

His heated exchange with Sean Payton got lots of focus, but not to be overlooked is the fact the rookie finally found a groove letting the ball rip through the air. His mobility is solid, too. (+6)

27 Will Levis Tennessee Titans QB

The banged-up Levis is aiming to be back under center coming off a bye. Healthy or not, he's been a relatively safe bet for fireworks, both good and bad. Can he rein in the heroics? (+2)

28 Drake Maye New England Patriots QB

Finally, the time has come. Jacoby Brissett was so-so as the stopgap, but Maye's ability to escape the pocket bodes well for a Patriots offense that's been stuck in mud under Jerod Mayo.

29 Aidan O'Connell Las Vegas Raiders QB

Antonio Pierce is once again juggling signal-callers, with Gardner Minshew yanked for the second time in five weeks on Sunday. No matter who's listed at QB1, Las Vegas leans on its defense.

30 Deshaun Watson Cleveland Browns QB

There's no doubt Watson is getting atrocious protection behind a battered front. It's also becoming increasingly clear that he's got neither the physical nor mental answers to make up for it. (-4)

31 Tyler Huntley Miami Dolphins QB

His numbers improved slightly in Round 2 as Miami's emergency fill-in, but it still took a matchup with the offensively challenged Patriots to get the "W." At least he offers experience.

32 Spencer Rattler New Orleans Saints QB