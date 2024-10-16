1 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB

Calling him anything but an MVP front-runner is doing him a disservice. Derrick Henry's monster workload helps the Ravens' ground game, but Jackson is quietly a top-10 rusher on his own. And that's saying nothing of his efficient work through the air. Everything looks pretty with him.

2 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB

He didn't post gaudy numbers against the New York Giants, but his trademark precision was on display as he fed his top playmakers. The Bengals are hanging around primarily due to his arm.

3 Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers QB

Everyone's coming around to the idea that Purdy is actually elevating Kyle Shanahan's offense. News flash: He has been for a while. The kid continues to demonstrate elite poise airing it out.

4 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

With or without star skill weapons, Allen does it all in Buffalo. His superpower remains his ability to extend plays and keep his eyes downfield for a last-minute strike. And he's still without a pick!

5 Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB

Three picks against the New Orleans Saints proves he can sometimes get greedy. This guy just doesn't quit, though. His 15 scoring strikes lead the NFL. And his scrappiness drives his team.

6 Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB

Matched up with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, the rookie looked like he belonged. It's just another testament to how much his dual-threat traits have made Washington relevant. (+1)

7 C.J. Stroud Houston Texans QB

Stroud's rookie season was so strong that anytime he gives the ball away, it's notable news. Still, his laser arm has come through in the clutch repeatedly. The Texans aren't 4-1 without him. (+2)

8 Jordan Love Green Bay Packers QB

Is there any quarterback who produces more effortless fireworks through the air? Love's arm is a constant cannon, as evidenced by his easy four scores in a rout of the Arizona Cardinals. (+4)

9 Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB

Everyone, welcome Elite Jared Goff back to the table. He's got arguably the most favorable setup in the NFL, but he's also a perfect distributor for the Lions' deep speed (see: Jameson Williams). (+5)

10 Sam Darnold Minnesota Vikings QB

The big question coming out of the Vikings' bye: Can the revived Darnold sustain his authoritative start? Brian Flores' defensive support could be huge in a potential shootout with the rival Lions. (-2)

11 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

His numbers are thoroughly pedestrian, as they were at times throughout 2023. Considering the rash of injuries sustained around him, however, he's remained a crunch-time chain mover. (-5)

12 Kirk Cousins Atlanta Falcons QB

Captain Kirk didn't need to drop another 500 yards against the Carolina Panthers thanks to Atlanta's run game. He's been on the money when required for consecutive wins, though. (-1)

13 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB

The Eagles offense is still concerningly hit or miss, but Hurts was more at ease with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith back in the lineup, controlling the ball against a tough Cleveland Browns "D." (+3)

14 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

Sunday's Week 6 win over the Denver Broncos marked the first time Herbert's gone over 200 yards this season, which speaks to what Jim Harbaugh has prioritized as the new coach: ball control. (+1)

15 Caleb Williams Chicago Bears QB

Looks like someone's coming out of their shell. Frenetic to open his rookie season, Williams looks all the way dialed in now, flicking it downfield and building big-play chemistry with the vets. (+5)

16 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB

Prescott finished an otherwise erratic Week 5 strong, but everything unraveled against the Lions when he was forced to go toe to toe with Detroit's weaponry. He's forcing the splash plays. (-6)

17 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB

When he's serviceable, Arizona's defense is not. And now Marvin Harrison Jr. is banged up, too. All in all, it's the same story with Murray and the Cardinals: They flash, but they're unpredictable.

18 Geno Smith Seattle Seahawks QB

It's hard to separate Smith's turnover streaks from the Seahawks' struggling O-line and injury-plagued defense. He and No. 1 target DK Metcalf also need to get back on the same page. (-5)

19 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB

The Rams are 1-4 mostly because of injuries, namely to his top two pass outlets. Stafford needs to be sharper in the red zone, however, as he looks to stay upright until reinforcements arrive. (-1)

20 Aaron Rodgers New York Jets QB

Rodgers still has "it," to a degree. His feel for tight-window darts is apparent. But the timing and chemistry inside the Jets' offense remain shaky. Davante Adams' arrival should help. (+2)

21 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB

Will anyone be shocked at this point if his coaching staff doesn't last the season? Lawrence zings too many balls into trouble, but his entire setup -- the play calls, the execution -- is deflating.

22 Russell Wilson Pittsburgh Steelers QB

After six weeks of solid, if unspectacular, work from Justin Fields, the Steelers are set to give Russ a crack at the job he was supposed to hold. They obviously want his downfield passing ability.

23 Anthony Richardson Indianapolis Colts QB

Set to return following a two-game absence due to an oblique injury, he's a true roller coaster, boasting near-unmatched arm strength and incredibly iffy accuracy. Joe Flacco was a noble fill-in.

24 Bo Nix Denver Broncos QB

The Broncos aren't really scaring anyone with the ball in their hands, but Nix deserves credit for extending plenty of otherwise vanilla Sean Payton play calls, thanks to his natural athleticism. (+2)

25 Drake Maye New England Patriots QB

His debut was a mixed bag, as expected, with two picks helping Houston seal a big win. He was spry in the pocket, though, and also showed off nice deep touch. Those are steps forward. (+3)

26 Andy Dalton Carolina Panthers QB

The shine of his initial ascent has basically worn all the way off now. After a two-pick outing against Atlanta, it's not hard to imagine Dave Canales turning back to Bryce Young later this year. (-1)

27 Daniel Jones New York Giants QB

The guy runs with conviction and toughness, either by design or off-script. Unfortunately, any time he tries to be an actual quarterback, the timing with rare downfield shots just isn't there. (-3)

28 Deshaun Watson Cleveland Browns QB

He hardly elevated the Browns with any of his reads against the Eagles to fall to 1-5. He also got pitiful protection once again. Kevin Stefanski's entire offensive operation is dysfunctional. (+2)

29 Will Levis Tennessee Titans QB

Levis was always going to be a risky type of player, leaning heavily on his big arm and frame. The real concern is that he's only seemed to regress in Year 2, with a new coach and better help. (-2)

30 Aidan O'Connell Las Vegas Raiders QB

O'Connell isn't exactly working with a merry setup, which was devoid of both Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers in a blowout loss to the Steelers. He's also not built to be a one-man show. (-1)

31 Spencer Rattler New Orleans Saints QB

The twitchy rookie started strong against the Buccaneers, showing some zip to his red-zone throws. Mistakes piled up as he went, however. He should have multiple opportunities to grow. (+1)

32 Tyler Huntley Miami Dolphins QB