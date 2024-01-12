There are six games on the 2024 Super Wild Card Weekend NFL schedule, giving bettors plenty of ways to make NFL anytime touchdown picks. Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been a scoring machine this season, finding the end zone in eight of his last nine games. Lamb had 13 receptions for 98 yards and two touchdowns against Washington last week, helping Dallas clinch the NFC East title. He is facing a Packers defense that ranks 10th in the NFL, allowing 20.6 points per game. Six of the top 10 scoring defenses in the NFL are in action this weekend, while the Dolphins, Lions and Eagles all rank outside the top 20. Should you target players who are facing those three defenses when you build your anytime TD bets? Before making any NFL touchdown prop bets, you need to see the Super Wild Card Weekend NFL prop predictions from SportsLine expert Griffin Carroll.

When betting touchdown parlays in the NFL, it can be best to wager at a lower unit size and consider betting all parlay legs straight as well. The TD market is both electrifying and frustrating, but few things are as satisfying as seeing your player hit pay-dirt, making it one of Carroll's favorite weekly traditions.

Carroll dives into the touchdown market, along with other plus-money NFL props, on a weekly basis, targeting volume players and the most vulnerable defenses in the league. He tends to focus on total touchdowns allowed to each position, defenses allowing the most explosive plays and every player's usage stats from snaps to red zone work to find his favorite bets of the weekend. The approach has paid out in a big way before in the parlay market with a nearly 400-1 hit earlier this season.

In Week 14, Carroll won a three-leg touchdown parlay as D.J. Moore, Deebo Samuel and Alvin Kamara all scored to hit a 9-1 NFL TD parlay.

For Super Wild Card Weekend NFL prop predictions, Carroll has evaluated the anytime touchdown scorer odds and locked in his NFL TD prop picks. You can only see Carroll's Super Wild Card Weekend prop predictions here.

Top anytime touchdown scorer prop picks for Super Wild Card Weekend

After analyzing the Super Wild Card Weekend NFL touchdown odds, Carroll is backing Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to score at +120 odds. While Kelce has had a down year by his standards, he still leads Kansas City with 93 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns. He has not scored since Nov. 20 against Philadelphia, but he has been a clutch playoff performer throughout his career.

In fact, Kelce has scored in six consecutive playoff games, and he has 15 touchdowns in 13 career playoff appearances. He is facing a Dolphins defense has allowed the sixth-most receiving touchdowns to tight ends this season, and they are in the bottom third of the league in points allowed per game. Kelce has scored in three of his four career meetings with Miami, so Carroll feels good about including the star tight end in this weekend's parlay. See more NFL TD props here.

How to make Super Wild Card Weekend NFL anytime TD scorer prop picks

In addition, Carroll has two other anytime touchdown scorers for Super Wild Card Weekend, and combining these prop bets into an NFL parlay would result in a payout of more than 16-1. Additionally, he has a first touchdown scorer at 20-1 odds. You need to see Carroll's analysis before making Super Wild Card Weekend NFL player props for anytime touchdown scorers.

Which NFL prop bets should you target for Super Wild Card Weekend, and which first touchdown scorer is a must-bet? Visit SportsLine now to see the top anytime TD scorer props, all from the SportsLine expert who returned nearly 400-1 in an NFL prop parlay earlier this season.