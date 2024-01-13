Quarterbacks will draw the attention on 2024 NFL Wild Card Saturday, but anyone betting NFL props will have plenty of skill players to choose from as they try to cash in. The day kicks off with Browns vs. Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET, with former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco leading the Browns against Houston rookie standout C.J. Stroud. Then, it's Miami's Tua Tagovailoa against Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes in Dolphins vs. Chiefs at 8 p.m. ET. Tyreek Hill is among many other stars in that matchup, where frigid weather could keep his numbers down. The over/under on Hill's receiving yards in the Chiefs vs. Dolphins NFL player props is 85.5. Can the weather slow Hill down, given that defenses have struggled to do it all season?

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling.

The expert has been crushing his picks in all sports and is on a 63-47 streak on his NFL props picks for SportsLine, bringing a profit of $570 for $100 bettors. Selesnick also went 174-152 on MLB prop plays for SportsLine this season and is 522-425 on NBA props over the past two seasons.

Top 2023 Wild-Card Saturday NFL prop picks

One play PropStarz loves for his NFL Wild-Card Saturday props is Tua Tagovailoa under 247.5 passing + rushing yards. The expert says the Dolphins might be the most banged-up team entering the postseason, and the quarterback had 173 yards and two interceptions last week as Miami let the AFC East title get away. Now, Tagovailoa faces a stout Chiefs pass defense that allows 167.5 yards per game (fourth in NFL) and has the second-most sacks (57).

The weather conditions won't help, either, as Tagovailoa is 0-4 in his career in games where the temperature was below 45 degrees. PropStarz says "the numbers aren't pretty" when you look at his performance in those games. He has a 55% completion percentage, with four touchdown passes and five interceptions. The Dolphins are 4-4 on the road this season, and "this is a team limping into the playoffs," PropStarz says, as it has lost three of its past five games. You can see all of PropStarz's Wild-Card Weekend NFL prop bets at SportsLine.

