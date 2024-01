Six games are on the docket for Super Wild Card Weekend as the NFL opens up the postseason and the race to Super Bowl LVIII begins. Of course, just as it is throughout the regular season, injuries certainly will play a key role in who ultimately is hoisting the Lombardi Trophy when the dust settles. And that includes this weekend with which teams will advance to the divisional round.

For the Browns, Texans, Dolphins and Chiefs, they began their on-field preparations for Saturday's playoff matchup on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Bills, Steelers, Packers, Cowboys, Rams, and Lions all hit the field for the first time on Wednesday with their games set for Sunday. As for the Buccaneers and Eagles, they officially begin practice on Thursday. Below, we'll comb through every injury report and highlight some of the key injury-related storylines for each club.

All NFL odds via SportsLine consensus odds.

Cleveland Browns (-2.5) at Houston Texans

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET

Cleveland had a number of key players return to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday after missing Tuesday's session. Pass rusher Myles Garrett (shoulder, hamstring), running back Kareem Hunt (groin), corner Greg Newsome (knee), tight end David Njoku (rest), running back Pierre Strong (back), and Juan Thornhill (calf) were all limited after sitting out Tuesday. Wideout Amari Cooper (rest, heel) did not practice for the second straight day, nor did kicker Dustin Hopkins (left hamstring) and receiver Cedric Tillman (concussion). The Browns also designated safety Grant Delpit to return off of injured reserve.

Houston did not have pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. (ankle), receiver Noah Brown (back) defensive end Jonathan Greenard (ankle) and defensive end Jerry Hughes (ankle) for the second straight day of practice, putting their availability in doubt. Fullback Andrew Beck (calf) was held out of practice on Wednesday after being limited on Tuesday, while defensive tackle Maliek Collins (hip) returned on a limited basis after missing Tuesday's session. Center Michael Deiter (elbow), wideout Robert Woods (hip), and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (shoulder) were also limited.

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs (-4)

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET

For the second consecutive day, the Dolphins were without three defensive backs: Xavien Howard (foot), Jevon Holland (knees) and DeShon Elliott (calf). Tackle Terron Armstead (knee, ankle, back) returned on a limited basis. Also limited was running back De'Von Achane (toe, ribs), offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (calf, ankle), wideout Tyreek HIll (ankle, quad), running back Raheem Mostert (knee, ankle), corner Jalen Ramsey (knee) and receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle).

Kansas City was missing tackle Wanya Morris (concussion) for the second straight day, but had everyone else accounted for during Wednesday's practice. After missing Tuesday's session due to a hamstring injury, wideout Justyn Ross was limited as was tackle Donovan Smith (neck) and receiver Kadarius Toney (hip, ankle). Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (calf) was a full participant after being limited to start the week.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills (-10)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh received some encouraging news as it began the week of practice. Star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was a full participant in the session after missing the last three regular-season games due to a knee injury. The Steelers also activated fellow safety Damontae Kazee to the 53-man roster following his suspension. Meanwhile, running back Najee Harris (knee) and guard Isaac Seumalo (shoulder) did not practice. Neither did pass rusher T.J. Watt (knee), who has already been ruled out for this playoff matchup.

Buffalo conducted a walkthrough practice on Wednesday, so the opening injury report is an estimation. That said, receiver Gabe Davis (knee), cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee), safety Damar Hamlin (shoulder) and safety Taylor Rapp (calf) all did not practice. Tackle Dion Dawkins (hand), linebacker Tyrel Dodson (shoulder) and running back Ty Johnson (concussion) were limited. The Bills also gave Von Miller and Leonard Floyd veteran rest days.

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys (-7.5)

Sunday, 4:30 p.m. ET

A.J Dillon (thumb, neck) was held out of Packers practice, but outside of that the roster was accounted for on Wednesday. Corner Jaire Alexander (shoulder, ankle), wideout Romeo Doubs (thumb, neck), offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee, ankle), running back Aaron Jones (knee, finger), linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (concussion, neck), safety Jonathan Owens (knee), defensive lineman T.J. Slaton (knee, foot), linebacker Preston Smith (ankle), and receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) were all limited.

Dallas was without cornerback Stephon Gilmore (shoulder) and defensive tackle Jonathan Hankins (ankle) to begin the week. The Cowboys also gave rest days to DeMarcus Lawrence, Zack Martin and Tyron Smith. Wideout Brandin Cooks (rest), corner Jourdan Lewis (rest) and guard Tyler Smith (foot) were limited.

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions (-3)

Sunday, 8 p.m. ET

The Lions did not have rookie tight end Sam LaPorta during the team's initial practice of the week on Wednesday due to a knee injury. Head coach Dan Campbell noted that there was an outside chance LaPorta could suit up in this game, but he's not off to the best start here. Meanwhile, center Frank Ragnow (knee, back, toe, rest) did not practice nor did wideout Kalif Raymond (knee). Offensive linemen Taylor Decker and Graham Glasgow were given rest days, while corner Jerry Jacobs (thigh) was limited.

Los Angeles had several notable injuries to start the work week. Guard Joe Noteboom (foot), safety Jordan Fuller (ankle), linebacker Troy Reeder (knee) and offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (rest) did not practice. Guard Kevin Dotson (shoulder) and tight end Tyler Higbee (shoulder) were limited practice participants.

Philadelphia Eagles (-3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Monday, 8 p.m. ET

The Eagles had three players who did not practice on Friday: wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee), safety Reed Blankenship (groin) and safety Sydney Brown (knee). This is the second straight straight practice Brown has missed during the injury he suffered in the team's Week 18 loss to the Giants. Sydney Brown is out for the season with an ACL injury and if Blankenship is unable to play, the Eagles will likely turn to Tristin McCollum. Quarterback Jalen Hurts was a full participant in practice Friday after being limited on Thursday as he deals with a right finger injury. Wide receiver Britain Covey (groin) was the only player limited in practice, while cornerback Darius Slay (knee), DeVonta Smith (ankle) and running back D'Andre Swift (illness) were all full participants.