Led by Baker Mayfield, the NFC has a 12-6 lead over the AFC heading into the second and final day of the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. Mayfield gave his conference the lead right off the bat by winning the precision passing challenge Thursday night.

This is the second year of the NFL's revamped Pro Bowl format, which continues to take place in Orlando. It's a two-day event that began Thursday and will conclude Sunday. The 2024 Pro Bowl Games will be capped off with a 7-on-7 flag football game between NFC and AFC Pro Bowlers.

Points won for winning an event will be tallied into a total score that will determine which conference is the 2024 Pro Bowl Games winner.

Click here for a recap of how the NFC built a six-point lead entering Sunday's competitions. Below is a rundown of what you'll need to know for the second and final day of the Pro Bowl Games.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Feb. 4 | Time: 3 p.m.

Location: Camping World Stadium (Orlando)

TV ESPN | Streaming: fubo

Events

Madden NFL head-to-head: EA Sports will host this two-on-two matchup between players from both conferences using the 2024 Pro Bowl Games rosters.

Gridiron Gauntlet: A full-field, obstacle course relay race pitting six AFC and NFC players against each other.

Tug-of-War: A new event this year that will pit five players from both conferences against each other.

Move the Chains: You may throw out your back just watching this event. A competition that will include only offensive and defensive linemen, two five-man teams must move 3,000 pounds of weight off a 2,000 pound wall, then be the first to pull that wall across the finish line.

Flag Football: The Pro Bowl Games will wrap up with a flag football matchup between the AFC and NFC.

