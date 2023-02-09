The 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction class will be announced Thursday night during NFL Honors. Five modern-day finalists -- a group that includes likely first-ballot players Darrelle Revis and Joe Thomas -- are slated to be part of this year's class.

While the party has just started for this year's induction class, let's turn our attention to what the 2024 induction class could look like. Here's a look at the players who will be eligible for the first time.

Of these players, Peppers and Gates have the best shot at being inducted in their first year of eligibility. Both players enjoyed highly decorated careers. Peppers was a nine-time Pro Bowler who made the 2010s All-Decade Team after racking up 159.5 career sacks. Also a member of the 2010s All-Decade Team, Gates was a Pro Bowler for eight straight years. He's currently first all time among tight ends with 116 touchdown receptions, while his 11,841 receiving yards are the third-highest total.

Berry, Charles, Marshall and Nelson are other players who may have a shot at induction in later years. While injuries cut his career short, Berry was a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro who twice led the league in interceptions returned for touchdowns. Berry's former teammate in Kansas City, Charles retired with a whopping 5.4 yards-per-carry average. Marshall was a six-time Pro Bowler who is one of less than 40 players with over 11,000 career receiving yards.

Then, there's Luck, who shocked the sports world after he retired in his prime just before the start of the 2019 season. There's almost no chance that Luck is ever inducted, given the fact that he played in just 86 regular-season games. But the fact that Luck is now eligible will undoubtedly lead to conversation regarding his career and how it should be viewed from a historical perspective.

Along with the first-time eligible players, there are a host of possible senior nominee candidates for 2023. A few that quickly come to mind are former 49ers running back Roger Craig, former Steelers defensive end L.C. Greenwood, former Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson, former Raiders quarterback Jim Plunkett, and former Raiders cornerback Lester Hayes. Anderson, who won league MVP while leading the Bengals to their first Super Bowl berth, was the only quarterback who was chosen as a senior finalist last year.

Top coaching candidates include Marty Schottenheimer, former Broncos coach Mike Shanahan and former Packers and Seahawks coach Mike Holmgren may also receive consideration. Schottenheimer won 200 games during his 21 years as an NFL head coach. Shanahan and Holmgren were head coaches in a combined five Super Bowls, with Shanahan's Broncos edging Holmgren's Packers in a thriller in Super Bowl XXXII. Shanahan's growing coaching tree only helps his case.

Robert Kraft could be in line to receive a gold jacket as a contributor. The Patriots' principle owner since 1994, Kraft has presided over a franchise that has won 10 AFC titles and six Super Bowls over that span. Kraft is also credited for helping end the 2011 lockout.

So, who will be part of next year's Hall of Fame class? Here's our best guess.