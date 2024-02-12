The San Francisco 49ers have lost one of their defensive leaders for the remainder of their Super Bowl LVIII matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. In the second quarter, linebacker Dre Greenlaw was carted off the field with a leg injury after a freak incident on the sideline. Shortly after, Greenlaw was ruled out for the remainder of the Super Bowl with an Achilles injury.

After a punt that came with 9:26 remaining in the second quarter, Greenlaw, who was not on the field for the play, attempted to sprint back onto the field for another 49ers defensive series. However, he injured his left leg, and was carted to the locker room.

Check out what happened, here:

CBS Sports' Evan Washburn reported that Greenlaw could not put any weight on his left leg, and that he was initially listed as questionable to return. The 49ers classified it as an Achilles injury.

Greenlaw recorded 120 combined tackles, 1.5 sacks and four passes defended in 15 regular-season games in 2023. In the divisional-round matchup against the Green Bay Packers, he became the first 49ers player to record two interceptions in a playoff game since Eric Davis did so in the 1994 NFC Championship.