We've got our first Super Bowl LVIII bulletin board material. It came courtesy of San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa, who on Thursday took a shot at two members of the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line.

When he asked to give his impressions on Chiefs linemen Donovan Smith and Jawaan Taylor, Bosa decided to give a less than diplomatic answer.

"They hold," Bosa said, via 95.7 The Game, "a lot."

Bosa's words surely won't sit well with Chiefs fans, who at this point are probably used to those on the outside taking shots at their team. That's what happens, after all, when you've had as much success as Kansas City has had since Patrick Mahomes became its starting quarterback back in 2018.

As far as Smith and Taylor, it'll be interesting to see how they respond to Bosa's comment. Rest assured that both players will be asked to address it during the team's media session upon arrival in Las Vegas.

While Bosa may not agree, both players have done enough to help the Chiefs make it back to the Super Bowl. Both first-year players for the Chiefs, Smith and Taylor were part of an offensive line that allowed just 28 sacks of Mahomes during the regular season. Mahomes wasn't sacked at all during the Chiefs' playoff wins over Miami and Buffalo.

They may be traditional rivals, but it's clear that the 49ers and Chiefs aren't the chummiest of competitors. Some of that surely stems from what happened four years ago, when the Chiefs rallied from 10 points down to defeat the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Bosa, who was a rookie when the 49ers lost that Super Bowl, is hoping to be on the other side of the confetti shower next Sunday night (watch on CBS, stream on Paramount+). To do so, he'll likely have to have success against a Chiefs' offensive line that he isn't the biggest fan of.