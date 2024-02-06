The San Francisco 49ers opened up as favorites over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII, which surprised some people. However, over a week later, San Francisco is still a 2-point favorite over Patrick Mahomes and Co.

This is notable, because if this line stands at kickoff, the 49ers will have been favored in all 20 games of the 2023 campaign. Only one NFL team has ever been favored in 20 games in a single season, and that was the 2021 Chiefs, per Pro Football Talk. What's interesting is that the 2021 Chiefs didn't even make the Super Bowl, as they were ousted from the postseason in the AFC Championship Game by Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 49ers were undoubtedly one of the best teams throughout the regular season, but they haven't looked as powerful in the playoffs. San Francisco needed a game-winning drive to defeat Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round, and then a historic 17-point comeback to beat the Detroit Lions in the NFC title game.

The 49ers run defense, or lack thereof, in the playoffs has been surprising. Steve Wilks' unit has allowed the most playoff rushing yards per game (159.0) entering the Super Bowl since the 1966 Packers. San Francisco has allowed a 90-yard rusher in back-to-back games after going 49 straight games without allowing one. The 148 first-half rushing yards allowed to the Lions were the most allowed in any first half with Kyle Shanahan as head coach.

The 49ers are 0-2 ATS in the postseason while the Chiefs are 3-0 ATS. Kansas City had no problem with the Miami Dolphins in Super Wild Card Weekend, and then Mahomes won his first two road playoff starts as an underdog vs. the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens.

The 49ers are 14-5 this year. Will they win their 15th game on Sunday? It all goes down at 6:30 p.m. ET, as Super Bowl LVII will be broadcast on CBS and Nickelodeon and you can stream it on Paramount+; here's how to watch.