The San Francisco 49ers will not be making last-minute alterations to their practice schedule leading into Super Bowl LVIII. As CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reported on Monday, the NFC champions were not pleased with the field conditions at UNLV, where they'll be practicing this week leading into the big game. Specifically, the firmness of the turf was a bit soft for the club's liking. Despite those issues, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Super Bowl Opening Night that the team will be staying put and won't be changing where they practice.

"We're not going to completely change our schedule and do something crazy," Shanahan said, via ESPN. "We'll deal with what we got."

Jones reported that this is more about preference and is not a health and safety issue as the surface at UNLV meets all the NFL, NFL Players Association, and independent standards. During his annual Super Bowl press conference, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also noted that the practice facility at UNLV was unanimously approved.

"That work is being done every single day," Goodell said, via NFL.com. "We had 23 experts out there. We had the union out there. All of them think that's a very playable surface. It's softer than what they have practiced on, but that happens. It's well within all of our testing standards. It's something that we think all our experts, as well as neutral field inspectors, have all said unanimously that it's a playable field."

The 49ers are scheduled to practice at UNLV on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday afternoon before going toe-to-toe with the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl ((here's how to watch the Super Bowl on CBS, Nickelodeon and Paramount+). As for the Chiefs, they'll be practicing at the Las Vegas Raiders facility in Henderson, Nevada.

As for 49ers players, cornerback Charvarius Ward didn't sound concerned.

"We're not playing (the Super Bowl) on it, so we're not tripping," Ward said Monday night, via ESPN. "I'm not concerned at all. I can run full speed at any surface. I played football on the street as a kid."