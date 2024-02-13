Andy Reid captured his third Super Bowl title when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, one that has a significant place in NFL history. Not only is Reid the fifth head coach with three Super Bowl titles, but he won the Super Bowl in his 25th season as a head coach.

Since Reid won the Super Bowl in his 25th season, he's the longest tenured head coach to win a Super Bowl in NFL history. Reid broke a tie between himself and Bill Belichick for the honor, as Reid won Super Bowl LVII in his 24th season and Belichick won in his 24th season as a head coach when he captured Super Bowl LIII with the Patriots in 2019.

While Reid is the longest-tenured head coach to win a Super Bowl, he's not the longest-tenured head coach to win an NFL championship. That honor belongs to George Halas, who won the 1963 NFL Championship in his 36th year as a head coach. Reid would have to coach 11 more seasons to match Halas for that mark (Reid, 65, would be 76 if he won the Super Bowl in 11 seasons).

Belichick and Reid are the only head coaches to win three championships in their 60s, making the accomplishment all the more impressive.

Reid has entered the pantheon of the greatest head coaches. He's the fifth head coach with three or more Super Bowl titles, joining Bill Belichick (six), Chuck Noll (four), Joe Gibbs (three) and Bill Walsh (three). Reid also joins Belichick and Noll as the only head coaches to win three Super Bowls in a five-season span. His 26 playoff wins trail only Belichick (31) for the most in NFL history.

Reid joined Belichick as the only coaches with 200+ wins and three Super Bowl titles, showcasing the rare air he's in among the greatest head coaches in NFL history. His 258 regular season wins trail only Don Shula (328), George Halas (318), and Belichick (302) in NFL history. Reid's 284 combined wins in the regular season and postseason trail only Shula (347), Belichick (343), and Halas (324) for the most in NFL history.

There's still plenty to accomplish for Reid, as the Chiefs are in the midst of a dynasty.