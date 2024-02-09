Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will make their fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years when they meet Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday. The latest 2024 Super Bowl odds suggest this matchup will be a fairly high-scoring affair with an over/under of 47.5, making it imperative to hit on the right mix of players in the Super Bowl DFS player pool. Should you build your Super Bowl NFL DFS lineups around Mahomes and Purdy? Or should you target fantasy football stalwarts like Travis Kelce, Isiah Pacheco, Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 58 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor has been successful identifying valuable DFS players throughout the season, including Justin Jefferson, D'Andre Swift, DeVonta Smith, T.J. Hockenson, D.J. Moore, David Montgomery, Ja'Marr Chase, Alvin Kamara, Jordan Addison, Jahmyr Gibbs, Javonte Williams, Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, DK Metcalf, Aidan O'Connell, and Puka Nacua.

On Wild Card Weekend, two of his top core plays were among the highest-scoring players of the weekend. Dallas tight end Jake Ferguson caught 10 passes for 93 yards and three touchdowns, while Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice hauled in eight passes for 130 yards and a touchdown. Anybody who included them in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to the 2024 Super Bowl matchup of San Francisco vs. Kansas City and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks, lineups, player stacks for 49ers vs. Chiefs

One of Kaylor's top DFS picks for Super Bowl 58 is 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. The four-time All-Pro selection led the NFL in rushing yards during the regular season with 1,459 yards. He also scored 14 rushing touchdowns, and caught 67 passes for 564 yards and seven touchdowns. McCaffrey has carried DFS lineups all season long, and Kaylor expects that to continue during Super Bowl 58.

"Christian McCaffrey is the most expensive player on both DraftKings and FanDuel, which can often times scare DFS owners away -- especially on single-game slates. That said, I can't really find a solid reason to fade the dynamic all-purpose back on Sunday. I am expecting the 49ers' gameplan to rely heavily on establishing the run early, and Kansas City's defensive weakness has been against the run. When you throw in McCaffrey's ability as a receiver his DFS value grows even more. I expect the former Stanford star to have the type of game that will warrant Super Bowl MVP talk if the 49ers win," Kaylor told SportsLine.

Part of Kaylor's optimal Super Bowl NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce. The future Hall of Fame tight end is no stranger to postseason success, recently passing Jerry Rice for the most postseason receptions in NFL history. Kelce's rapport with quarterback Patrick Mahomes is undeniable, and the Chiefs' offense operated much more efficiently when the seven-time All-Pro is heavily involved. Kaylor expects Kelce to have yet another memorable postseason performance on Sunday.

"Travis Kelce carries a hefty price tag on both sites, but after what I saw in the AFC Championship Game, I won't be fading the Future Hall of Famer in Super Bowl DFS contests. Kelce caught 11 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets against the Ravens, and I expect similar output against the 49ers, who allowed rookie tight end Sam LaPorta to catch nine passes for 97 yards in the NFC Championship Game," Kaylor said. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Super Bowl NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. 49ers

