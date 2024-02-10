The 2023-24 NFL season is down to just one game, as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will square off in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday. With just two teams to choose from in the NFL DFS player pool, every NFL DFS start-sit decision is critical. Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco has been granted a heavy workload throughout the postseason, finishing with at least 89 rushing yards in three of his last four games. He also caught four passes in the AFC Championship, adding versatility to Super Bowl DFS lineups.

San Francisco has been stout against the run this season, but allowed over 100 rushing yards per game in its last two outings. Should you include Pacheco in your Super Bowl DFS strategy? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 58 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

This year, Kaylor has been all over players like Justin Jefferson (11-159), D'Andre Swift (175-1), DeVonta Smith (4-132-1), T.J. Hockenson (7-66-2), D.J. Moore (8-230-3), David Montgomery (121-3), Ja'Marr Chase (12-141, 11-149-1), Alvin Kamara (12-91, 76), Jordan Addison (7-123-2), Jahmyr Gibbs (152-1, 5-37), Javonte Williams (79, 3-31-1), Dak Prescott (331-4), CeeDee Lamb (12-116-1), DK Metcalf (6-143-3), Aidan O'Connell (248-4), and Puka Nacua (9-164-1). Anyone who followed his picks cashed in big.

On Wild Card Weekend, two of his top core plays were among the highest-scoring players of the weekend. Dallas tight end Jake Ferguson caught 10 passes for 93 yards and three touchdowns, while Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice hauled in eight passes for 130 yards and a touchdown. Anybody who included them in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to the 2024 Super Bowl matchup of San Francisco vs. Kansas City and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to the Super Bowl LVIII matchup of Chiefs vs. 49ers and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his Super Bowl picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks, lineups, player stacks for 49ers vs. Chiefs

One of Kaylor's top DFS picks for Super Bowl 58 is 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. There might not be a more versatile player in the NFL than McCaffrey, so it is fitting that he gets to cap off the season with a Super Bowl appearance. He had 20 carries for 90 yards and two touchdowns against the Lions in the NFC Championship while catching four passes for 42 yards.

McCaffrey scored 21 total touchdowns during the regular season, and he has added four more in just two games this postseason. He has finished with at least 90 rushing yards in seven of his last eight games, making him both an elite and consistent performer in NFL DFS contests. His price tag might not be particularly appealing this weekend, but he has been too good for Kaylor to stay away from.

Part of Kaylor's optimal Super Bowl NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce. The future Hall of Fame tight end is no stranger to postseason success, recently passing Jerry Rice for the most postseason receptions in NFL history. Kelce's rapport with quarterback Patrick Mahomes is undeniable, and the Chiefs' offense operated much more efficiently when the seven-time All-Pro is heavily involved. Kaylor expects Kelce to have yet another memorable postseason performance on Sunday.

"Travis Kelce carries a hefty price tag on both sites, but after what I saw in the AFC Championship Game, I won't be fading the Future Hall of Famer in Super Bowl DFS contests. Kelce caught 11 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets against the Ravens, and I expect similar output against the 49ers, who allowed rookie tight end Sam LaPorta to catch nine passes for 97 yards in the NFC Championship Game," Kaylor said. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Super Bowl NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. 49ers

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Super Bowl Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of Kaylor's Super Bowl NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for 49ers vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from SportsLine's proven DFS expert who won a single-game millionaire maker tournament, and find out.