When it comes to the Super Bowl, it turns out that Taylor Swift's biggest challenge isn't going to be making it to the game on time from Tokyo. As we established earlier this week, Swift, who has a concert in Japan on Feb. 10, will have plenty of time to make it to Las Vegas for the big game thanks to the magic of the international dateline.

Since getting to Vegas likely won't be an issue for Swift, that means her biggest problem might be trying to get her plane parked. In what might possibly be the biggest first-world problem that has ever existed, all the parking spaces for private planes in Las Vegas are currently booked, according to the Associated Press.

There are four airports in the immediate Las Vegas area and those four airports have a combined 475 parking spaces, but every single of those spaces is spoken for as we get ready to head into Super Bowl week.

Harry Reid International Airport is the main hub in Las Vegas: If you're flying commercial to the Super Bowl, that's almost certainly where you'll be landing. The city has several smaller executive airports -- with one in North Las Vegas and one in Henderson -- but those are booked for Super Bowl weekend.

The problem for Swift is that the Super Bowl won't be the only sporting event in town during the week of the big game. LIV Golf is holding a tournament at Las Vegas Country Club and the Saudi-backed golf tour has likely booked several parking spaces for the event. The only upside for Swift is that the tournament ends on Saturday and there's a good chance that not everyone will want to stay for the Super Bowl, which means a few spaces could open up.

Assuming she flies straight from Tokyo after her Feb. 10 concert, Swift is expected to arrive in Vegas late Saturday night after the conclusion of the LIV tournament, although that won't guarantee her a spot.

Of course, this is Taylor Swift we're talking about, so there's a good chance that someone will make something happen.

Michael Giordano, a partner at Cirrus Aviation Service, a company that has a few spaces in Las Vegas, told the New York Post that Swift will definitely have a place to land.

"Taylor Swift will definitely have a spot through the NFL to land, but not necessarily a place to park," Giordano said.

That's what's known as a "drop-and-go" flight and if that happens, Swift and her crew will be dumped off in Vegas, but the plane will have to fly to an airport outside of Vegas to park. The NFL works with the FAA and local authorities for the week of the Super Bowl, so the league almost certainly has the power to find a landing spot for Swift, but an NFL spokesman wouldn't confirm any individual requests when asked by the AP.

The most likely scenario here is that Swift's private jet will drop her off in Vegas and then head somewhere else to park. At that point, Swift will attend the game and then hang out with Travis Kelce after the Super Bowl, which mean she likely won't need her jet again until she heads to Australia for her next concert. Swift has a tour date in Melbourne on Feb. 16, so she'd likely head to the land down under on Feb. 13, so her jet could theoretically sit in Los Angeles or another airport until then.