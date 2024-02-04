There will be multiple performances ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, including the national anthem and "America the Beautiful." Also included will be "Lift Every Voice and Sing," which will be performed by singer Andra Day.

Day's biggest hit is "Rise Up," which went triple-platinum and generated over one billion streams. She earned an Oscar nomination for best actress in "The United States vs. Billie Holiday." The role, which was her feature-acting debut, also earned her two Golden Globes for Best Actress in a Drama Motion Picture and Original Song in a Motion Picture. She was also a voice actor in "Cars 3."

Actor and choreographer Shaheem Sanchez will sign "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and will also perform the ASL rendition of the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The national anthem and "Lift Every Voice and Sing" will be produced and arranged by Emmy Award-winning musical director and producer Adam Blackstone.

How to watch the 2024 Super Bowl

The game as well as all pregame and halftime entertainment will be broadcast on CBS, streamed on Paramount+ with an alternate family friendly broadcast on Nickelodeon. Super Bowl LVIII will be played on Feb. 1, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.