Super Bowl LVIII halftime show headliner Usher and his girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea might be getting married soon. It seems they are taking advantage of already being in Vegas and will tie the knot in the entertainment capital of the world.

Usher showed off his dancing moves after the first half of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. He broke a sweat in front of the crowd at Allegiant Stadium with a 15-minute performance that included most of his hit songs and plenty of surprise appearances. Among the special guests that turned up were Lil Jon, Ludacris, H.E.R. and Alicia Keys.

"The moment I heard that they were entertaining the Super Bowl comin' to Vegas, I was like, 'I'm not leaving,'" Usher recently said in an interview with CBS Mornings, describing his excitement to perform on the massive stage.

According to media reports, the couple obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada on Feb. 8. The couple has been together since 2019 and share two children. While Vegas is a place known for doing everything big, their wedding is expected to be an intimate ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance.

"I have an amazing partner, a support system," Usher said in a recent interview with People. "We have an amazing dynamic between our relationship where I'm able to be passionate still about what I do and have an incredible partner to work through some of the harder times as a young man dealing with children."