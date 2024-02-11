The Super Bowl halftime show is historically the most-watched musical performance of the year, taking place on the biggest night in American sports. This year, award-winning artist Usher will be taking the stage after two quarters of football between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Usher is sure to bring next-level entertainment to the stage, and possibly surprise guests, for a performance you won't want to miss, but just how can you tune into the halftime show? If you're wondering how to catch the big show, look no further: we have you covered.

How to watch 2024 Super Bowl halftime show

Performer: Usher

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11 | Time: Around 8-8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

TV: CBS, Nickelodeon | Stream: Paramount+

The halftime show will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Super Bowl typically goes between three and four hours, meaning you can expect the halftime show to be about an hour and a half or two hours into the action, putting it around 8-8:30 p.m. ET, give or take some time depending on how the game progresses.

The Chiefs and 49ers battle will be broadcasted on CBS and streaming on Paramount+, which can be streamed on numerous devices, including iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, Fire TVs, PlayStation 4s and 5s, Roku TVs, Xboxs and Google TVs.

For the first time ever, CBS Sports will have the game available in 1080p High Dynamic Range (HDR) and 4K HDR, with the 4K HDR feed supplied to various MVPDs (Multichannel Video Programming Distributor) and vMVPDs (Virtual Multichannel Video Programming Distributor). The halftime show will also be available on 1080p HDR and 4K HDR.

Another first comes in the form of a family-friendly broadcast on Nickelodeon. They will incorporate kid-themed elements including characters from the network, graphics, and of course, its signature slime.