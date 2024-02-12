LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift aren't the only celebrity package at the Super Bowl. This year's featured halftime show performer, Grammy-winning R&B singer Usher, also welcomed some big-name company during his show at Allegiant Stadium.

Which of Usher's surprise guests stole the spotlight the most midway through Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers? Here's our ranking:

6. Jermaine Dupri

The rapper took the stage to hype up the crowd once Usher welcomed his first guest (more on her below), so he was mostly around just to transition the show from one act to the next.

5. will.i.am

The Black Eyed Peas front man emerged to introduce "OMG," his chart-topping hit with Usher, but didn't stay for much longer.

4. H.E.R.

The R&B singer and guitarist had a relatively prominent role midway through Usher's performance, flashing her instrumental skills while on roller skates, helping pave the way for one of the more memorable moments of the set -- a circular skating dance act.

3. Alicia Keys

Of all the guests, the R&B singer may have had the best reveal, debuting in a sparkly, red full-body suit while crooning "If I Ain't Got You" from a piano. Her sensual interactions with Usher were a perfect fit for the more soulful opening of the concert.

2. Lil Jon

There's nothing that screams Las Vegas quite like "Turn Down For What," which the rapper and hype man belted out before throwing himself into the crowd swarming the stage on the Allegiant Field grass. His energy helped turn the show up to another level -- pun intended -- and set the stage for the final, triumphant guest.

1. Ludacris

Everyone and their mother watched this halftime show just to get to "Yeah!" And Ludacris' arrival for the closing verse, complete with an Afro and shoulder-padded outfit, shut the club down, evoking the loudest roars of the performance. Teamed up with Usher and Lil Jon, he put a thunderous cap on the halftime event, just as fake Usher-marked dollar bills rained across the stadium.