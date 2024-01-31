We are less than two weeks away from Super Bowl LVIII and the stage is set, with the NFC's top-seeded San Francisco 49ers set to take on the AFC's No. 3-seeded Kansas City Chiefs. This is the first time since 2006 a No. 3 seed has made it to the big game.

The Indianapolis Colts were the last three seed in the Super Bowl and they went on to defeat the No. 1 Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI 29-17.

Since 1975, four No. 3 seeds have played in the Super Bowl and have a record of 2-2. The Chiefs are the first No. 3 seed under the current playoff format to make the championship.

This is the fourth Super Bowl since 1975 to be between the No. 1 and No. 3 seed, in which the latter is 2-1.

The 2003 No. 3 Carolina Panthers lost in Super Bowl XXXVIII 32-29 to the No. 1 New England Patriots. In 1987, Washington defeated the No. 1 Denver Broncos 42-10 in Super Bowl XXII. The Rams lost Super Bowl XIV 31-19 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1979 as the No. 3 seed.

On the other side of the ball we have a No. 1 seed. Since 1990, including the Niners, 33 top-seeded teams have made it all the way. Of those 32 teams who have already played in the Super Bowl, 14 have hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.

Since 1975, 26 No. 1 seeds have won the Super Bowl and 10 No. 2 seeds were world champs. More No. 4 seeds (six) went on to win the Super Bowl than No. 3 seeds (two).

Four of the eight Super Bowl teams under the current playoff format (since 2020) were No. 1 seeds. Here is how the No. 1 seeds have fared under the current format:

Year Team Result 2023 49ers Made Super Bowl 2022 Chiefs Won Super Bowl 2022 Eagles Lost Super Bowl 2021 Titans Lost Divisional Round 2021 Packers Lost Divisional Round 2020 Chiefs Lost Super Bowl 2020 Packers Lost Conference Championship

The 49ers have been the No. 1 seed in the Super Bowl four times and have won all four times, the defeating the Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX (1994), Broncos in Super Bowl XXIV (1989), Dolphins in Super Bowl XIX (1984) and Bengals in Super Bowl XVI (1981).

The Chiefs are looking to become the first team since the 2003/2004 Patriots to be crowned back-to-back champs. Kansas City's journey included a 26-7 wild-card win over the Miami Dolphins, a 27-24 divisional round victory over the Buffalo Bills and a 17-10 win against the No. 1-seed Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship.

The Niners got to sit the first round out as the top NFC team and went on to defeat the Green Bay Packers 24-21 in the wild-card round and the Detroit Lions 34-31 in the NFC Championship.

Super Bowl LVIII will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The big game will be broadcast on CBS and there will be an alternative broadcast on Nickelodeon. Football fans can also stream the game on Paramount+.