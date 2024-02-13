Everyone saw Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's on-field celebration immediately following the Chiefs' win in Super Bowl LVIII. But no one knew what was said between the two until now.

NFL Films captured the moment -- including the audio -- in the video below. Kelce, who played a key role in Kansas City's 25-22 win over the 49ers, thanked his famous significant other for making the trip to Las Vegas to be part of the big day. Swift, who is currently on tour, had to make a 5,700 mile journey in order to be in attendance for his first Super Bowl.

The best part of the conversion may have been what was said at the end of the video.

"Was it electric?" Kelce asked the world famous rock star.

"It was unbelievable," Swift responded.

While time will determine whether or not Swift and Kelce stay together, rest assured that this moment between the two will be part of Super Bowl lore.