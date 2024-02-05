The San Francisco 49ers have appeared in the conference championship four times over the past five years and advanced twice. The Niners, like their Super Bowl foe -- the Kansas City Chiefs -- have built a roster fit for contention. In fact, the franchise has done so well that it landed Adam Peters his own general manager gig in Washington. General manager John Lynch has done an excellent job identifying talent that fits the scheme and culture.

A total of 58.5% of San Francisco's roster began its professional careers within the organization either as a draft pick or an undrafted free agent. Here is how that breaks down by when they were selected:

First round: 4

Second round: 2

Third round: 4

Fourth round: 2

Fifth round: 8

Sixth round: 3

Seventh round: 5

Undrafted free agent: 3

The 49ers are at their best when they have their full collection of skill talent available at their disposal. Wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel were top-50 overall selections. Tight end George Kittle was a value in the fifth round. Jauan Jennings has the team's third most receptions (6) in the postseason. The team found him in the seventh round as well.

Quarterback Brock Purdy, who currently has the fourth-highest MVP odds, according to Caesars Sportsbook, was also a seventh-round choice. San Francisco found starters along their offensive line in three consecutive drafts; none were picked in the first round.

The team leaned on NFC imports Trent Williams and Christian McCaffrey to round out the offense. McCaffrey is tied for the second-highest MVP odds. He scored a touchdown in 13 of 18 games this season while accumulating over 2,000 combined rushing and receiving yards. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk was one of the first free agent signings when Kyle Shanahan was hired in San Francisco. He has fulfilled a valuable role in the offense and was signed to a lucrative deal in 2021. Running backs Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason were also brought in through the draft.

The defense has had a brain drain over the past three years losing defensive coordinators Robert Saleh and DeMeco Ryans. The coaching staff may have changed but the identity has remained the same: Build depth along the defensive line and apply pressure in waves. As a result, the organization has funneled resources to the front seven. First-round selections were used on defensive linemen Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw and Nick Bosa. Chase Young -- another first-round selection -- was acquired via trade from the Commanders midseason to round out the unit.

At the second level, former third-round pick Fred Warner and former fifth-round pick Dre Greenlaw identify as one of the best linebacker duos in the league. Warner was rewarded with a league-pacing contract in July of 2021.

The secondary is a collection of youth and veteran experience. Cornerbacks Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir each picked by San Francisco in the 2021 NFL Draft. Safety Ji'Ayir Brown, who is filling in for 49ers draft pick Talanoa Hufanga, was a third-round choice in the 2023 NFL Draft. Charvarius Ward and Tashaun Gipson were signed in free agency in recent years.

On-field results will determine who hoists the Lombardi Trophy, but it is also the culmination of a year-long roster construction project and the 49ers have done it as well as anyone.

Super Bowl LVIII will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The big game will be broadcast on CBS and there will be an alternative broadcast on Nickelodeon. Football fans can also stream the game on Paramount+.