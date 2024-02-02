Patrick Mahomes has enjoyed a start to his career not seen since the likes of Tom Brady. In fact, as the Kansas City Chiefs have advanced to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years, the start to Mahomes' career has exceeded Brady's in many respects through the first six years as the full-time starter. While a lot of conversation has been and will be paid to Mahomes' pursuit of Brady as possibly the greatest quarterback in NFL history, let's not gloss over some of the legends who Mahomes is currently going toe to toe against.

Leading into Super Bowl LVIII, Mahomes has two titles on his résumé, which puts him on a plateau that consists of 13 other quarterbacks who have reached that milestone or more. However, that pool shrinks dramatically if he can take down the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11 to claim his third title.

Mahomes would then exit a group of two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks, headlined by Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, John Elway and Roger Staubach, to join a more exclusive club of three-plus winners. Just four quarterbacks in league history have at least three Super Bowl titles and Mahomes would knot himself up with Brady, Terry Bradshaw, Joe Montana and Troy Aikman.

QBs to win multiple Super Bowls

Tom Brady (7)

Terry Bradshaw (4)

Joe Montana (4)

Troy Aikman (3)

Patrick Mahomes (2)

Eli Manning (2)

Peyton Manning (2)

Ben Roethlisberger (2)

John Elway (2)



Jim Plunkett (2)



Bob Griese (2)

Roger Staubach (2)

Bart Starr (2)



Meanwhile, Mahomes is currently tied for the third-most playoff wins all time as well with 14. A victory over the Niners in this Super Bowl would give him sole possession of third place on the all-time playoff wins list and he would trail Montana (16 wins) by one. Brady is first with 35 playoff victories.

As for passing stats, Mahomes is just outside the top five in playoff passing touchdowns all time with 39 through 17 career games. If he were to throw a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl, he'd tie himself with Peyton Manning for the fourth-most all time. If he throws for multiple scores, he's passing the Colts and Broncos icon altogether.

Most playoff passing TDs all-time

Tom Brady -- 88

Joe Montana -- 45

Aaron Rodgers -- 45

Brett Favre -- 44

Peyton Manning -- 40

Patrick Mahomes -- 39

In terms of passing yards, Mahomes is just 162 yards away from tying John Elway for the eighth-most passing yards in playoff history.