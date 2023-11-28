Twelve weeks of the 2023 NFL season are in the books, which means we're just about done with the regular season and will begin the march toward the playoffs. Tuesday marks 75 days until Super Bowl LVIII, when the last remaining contenders will go head to head for the Lombardi Trophy.

Entering Week 13, it's not hard to identify some of the teams who could make their way to Las Vegas for Super Bowl Sunday: The Eagles (10-1) look just as deep as they did a year ago, when they took Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to the wire in the big game; the Dolphins (8-3) are a weekly fireworks show thanks to their big-play speed; and the Ravens (9-3) are getting MVP-caliber production from Lamar Jackson, not to mention a suffocating defense. No matter who goes the distance, it's gonna be good.

But how can you tune in when the time comes for Super Bowl LVIII? We've got you covered:

How to watch the 2024 Super Bowl

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11

Sunday, Feb. 11 Time: TBA

TBA Location: Allegiant Stadium (Paradise, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Paradise, Nevada) TV: CBS, Nickelodeon | Stream: CBS broadcast on Paramount+

Note: This marks the first time in NFL history that the Super Bowl will be broadcast in two different formats, with CBS carrying the traditional broadcast of the game and Nickelodeon airing an exclusive kids- and family-friendly telecast. The CBS broadcast will be available to stream via Paramount+.

Paramount+ can be streamed on a number of supported devices, including iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, Fire TVs, PlayStation 4s and 5s, Roku TVs, Xboxs and Google TVs.

What is the Nickelodeon broadcast?

CBS Sports and Nickelodeon have teamed up to air several iterations of family-friendly NFL action, infusing kid-themed elements like virtual-reality graphics and Nick characters into game broadcasts. This will continue with Super Bowl LVIII, following up a "Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game" between the Chiefs and Raiders scheduled for Christmas Day.

"There is nobody more suited than our CBS Sports production team, in conjunction with our friends at Nickelodeon, to deliver an innovative and slime-filled Nick-ified telecast for kids and family," CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus said, "alongside our industry-leading NFL production on CBS, to create a truly unique viewing experience and broaden the reach of the Super Bowl to a new legion of fans."