Super Bowl LVIII is here, with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers going head to head from Allegiant Stadium near Las Vegas. It's a championship Sunday for the ages, with Patrick Mahomes looking to make NFL history with his third ring in five years, Travis Kelce drawing pop star Taylor Swift to the big game, and Kyle Shanahan seeking his first Lombardi Trophy for the Bay Area.

Here's everything you need to know for all the hot topics surrounding the Super Bowl:

How to watch

Chiefs vs. 49ers preview

Halftime show

Odds and bets

Taylor Swift updates