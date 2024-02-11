Super Bowl LVIII is here, with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers going head to head from Allegiant Stadium near Las Vegas. It's a championship Sunday for the ages, with Patrick Mahomes looking to make NFL history with his third ring in five years, Travis Kelce drawing pop star Taylor Swift to the big game, and Kyle Shanahan seeking his first Lombardi Trophy for the Bay Area.
Here's everything you need to know for all the hot topics surrounding the Super Bowl:
How to watch
- Super Bowl broadcast on CBS, Nickelodeon, Paramount+: All the ways to tune in
- Pregame, postgame show on CBS Sports HQ: Coverage is running all throughout Sunday
Chiefs vs. 49ers preview
- 58 facts and figures to know: From stats and odds to player backstories
- Brock Purdy in a 'special place' entering game: A deep dive into the 49ers QB's poise
- Key matchups: Jared Dubin breaks down X factors in the game
- Position-by-position breakdown: Which team has the edge across the board?
- Super Bowl LVIII prediction: Are the Chiefs about to make history (again)?
- Ranking Mahomes-era Chiefs Super Bowls: A look back at K.C.'s previous title games
- How 49ers WRs, TEs fuel team's run game: Perhaps a key to the Super Bowl matchup
- 10 reasons 49ers made it this far: How did San Francisco earn the Super Bowl trip?
- 10 reasons Chiefs made it this far: Kansas City is back, and maybe better than ever
Halftime show
- How to watch, stream: Plus details on when Usher might actually take the field at Allegiant Stadium
- Get to know Usher: Inside the halftime performer's Grammy-winning journey
- Predicting special guests: Which celebrities might join Usher onstage?
Odds and bets
- Best bets from experts: Pete Prisco and other CBS analysts make their projections
- 58 bets to make: Including game-day prop wagers and other possibilities
- Why the 49ers are still favored to win: Tyler Sullivan explores the betting market
- Expert's top 58 wagers: SportsLine's R.J. White offers his most confident selections
- Latest point spread: Patrick Mahomes remains an underdog approaching kickoff
Taylor Swift updates
- Chiefs owner's daughter confirms Swift will attend: The singer is 'part of Chiefs Kingdom'
- Basic rules explainer for Swifties: The general X's and O's of football, spelled out
- Why Swift may not sit with Donna Kelce: Travis Kelce's beloved may end up in different places