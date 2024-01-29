Charles Omenihu won't be on the field with the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl LVIII. Omenihu won't face the San Francisco 49ers after he suffered a torn ACL injury during the Chiefs' AFC title game win over the Baltimore Ravens, as confirmed by CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones.

Omenihu's absence is significant for a Chiefs defense that allowed the second-fewest points in the NFL during the regular season Omenihu had seven sacks in 11 games during the regular season. He also had a strip sack of Lamar Jackson during Sunday's 17-10 win.

Without Omenihu, the onus will be further on George Karlaftis, Chris Jones and Michael Danna as far as putting pressure on 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. While the Chiefs had 57 sacks during the regular season, the majority of those came from those four players.

Reserve Malik Herring may have an elevated role with Omenihu out. Herring had 1.5 sacks in seven games during the regular season.