Just four years ago, Jimmy Garoppolo was readying to face the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super LIV as the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback.

Today, Garoppolo is a Las Vegas Raider, the team whose stadium is hosting Super Bowl LVIII, which is a rematch of a game Garoppolo and the 49ers lost to the Chiefs, 31-20. He and the San Francisco offense failed to score in the fourth quarter while Kansas City rallied with three touchdowns. Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers head coach, decided to put that game on Garoppolo's right arm, calling 12 passes to five runs after reaching a 20-10 advantage. The quarterback finished the game with more interceptions (two) than passing touchdowns (one) while throwing for 219 yards on 20 of 31 passing.

Given the Big Game is where Garoppolo currently resides, he was available to speak to reporters on-site at Super Bowl Radio Row on Friday. His Super Bowl prediction was surprisingly not in favor of his NFL home for six seasons (2017-2022), the most amount of time he has spent with a team in his career.

Garoppolo told reporters, per SB Nation, that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will outduel Brock Purdy, his former backup, and the 49ers in a 35-31 Kansas City victory. There are plenty of football reasons to make this pick, but many 49ers fans will certainly have no problem labeling their former quarterback as bitter anyways.

Super Bowl LVIII goes down Feb. 11 on CBS. The game will also be broadcast on Nickelodeon and streamed on Paramount+.