Defense was the story in the first quarter of Super Bowl LVIII. In fact, Sunday's showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs became the 10th Super Bowl where neither team scored in the opening quarter.

The 49ers and Chiefs became the 45 and 46th teams to not score in the Super Bowl's opening quarter. A Christian McCaffrey fumble on the game's opening drive aided in the 49ers not getting on the board in the first quarter. For the Chiefs, pressure on Patrick Mahomes prevented them from scoring in the game's first 15 minutes.

It didn't take long for a score to occur in the second quarter, however. 49ers kicker Jake Moody made history by drilling the longest field goal in Super Bowl history. His 55-yard boot broke the record Steve Christie held for 30 years after making a 54-yard boot in Super Bowl XXVIII.

While the 49ers got on the board, the Chiefs squandered their first chance to score in the second quarter after Isiah Pacheco fumbled inside the 49ers' 10-yard line one play after Mahomes completed a 52-yard pass to Mecole Hardman.

Turnovers will likely be key in determining the winner of this game. Only four teams have won the Super Bowl despite committing more turnovers.