LAS VEGAS -- People always seem to do crazy things in Las Vegas and this week is no different. With all eyes on Sin City for the Super Bowl, one man got a little wacky on Wednesday morning when he decided to CLIMB the Sphere.

Vegas' newest attraction has been garnering a lot of attention since it officially opened in July and it got even more attention when the climber, identified by the Las Vegas Review Journal as Maison Des Champs, was able to scale the building.

Police had to shut down traffic near the Sphere so that they could deal with the situation. According to Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill, authorities are still trying to figure out how to get Des Champs down.

"This is supposed to be an individual that is climbing the building for publicity and he is currently on top of the building and we're working to get him down," Mahill told the media on Wednesday.

As of 11:30 a.m. PT, police finally had him in custody, according to Mick Akers of the Review-Journal.

On his Facebook page, Des Champs, who is an activist, said he made the climb to raise money for a homeless pregnant woman. He also said that authorities have asked him to "go through the top" to get down from the top of the building.

When it comes to the Super Bowl, security is usually pretty tight in the city hosting the game, and you can bet the NFL and the authorities aren't thrilled to see Des Champs pulling off this stunt just four days before the game, if only because it could encourage copycats who aren't as skilled as Des Champs, who is a seasoned climber.

As for the Sphere itself, the unique attraction will be featured by CBS on Super Bowl Sunday with several cutaways showing the already iconic building.