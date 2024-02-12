Patrick Mahomes has enjoyed a start to his career not seen since the likes of Tom Brady. With the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, the franchise has ushered in the NFL's latest dynasty with Mahomes taking on the mantel that Brady held for nearly two decades with the New England Patriots

While a lot of conversation has been and will be paid to Mahomes' pursuit of Brady as possibly the greatest quarterback in NFL history, let's not gloss over some of the legends who Mahomes is currently going toe to toe against and possibly even already surpassed.

Leading into Super Bowl LVIII, Mahomes had two titles on his résumé, which put him on a plateau that consists of 13 other quarterbacks who have reached that milestone or more. With him now adding a third, Mahomes is exiting a group of two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks, headlined by Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, John Elway and Roger Staubach, to join a more exclusive club of three-plus winners. Just four other quarterbacks in league history have at least three Super Bowl titles and Mahomes would knot himself up with Brady, Terry Bradshaw, Joe Montana and Troy Aikman.

QBs to win multiple Super Bowls

Tom Brady (7)

Terry Bradshaw (4)

Joe Montana (4)

Troy Aikman (3)

Patrick Mahomes (3)

Eli Manning (2)

Peyton Manning (2)

Ben Roethlisberger (2)

John Elway (2)



Jim Plunkett (2)



Bob Griese (2)

Roger Staubach (2)

Bart Starr (2)



Meanwhile, this victory over the 49ers now has Mahomes in sole possession of third place on the all-time playoff wins list with 15. That breaks a previous tie with Peyton Manning, Steve Young, Elway and Bradshaw, who all have 14 career playoff wins. Mahomes now only trails Montana (16 wins). Brady is first with 35 playoff victories.

As for passing stats, Mahomes has now cracked the top five in playoff passing touchdowns all time with 41 through 18 career games. With his two passing touchdown in this latest Super Bowl win, he leapfrogged Peyton Manning for the No. 5 spot in the record books.

Most playoff passing TDs all time

Tom Brady -- 88

Joe Montana -- 45

Aaron Rodgers -- 45

Brett Favre -- 44

Patrick Mahomes -- 41

Peyton Manning -- 40

In terms of passing yards, Mahomes passed Elway for the eighth-most passing yards in playoff history with 5,135.