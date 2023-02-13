Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

The NFL season has officially come and gone and we're now staring out into the abyss of the offseason. While we are in for a long wait until football comes back into our lives, it's never too early to start taking a look at who may find themselves playing in Super Bowl LVIII out in Las Vegas this time next year. 

As you may expect, the Kansas City Chiefs, fresh off of their Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, own the best odds win it all again at +550. This time a year ago, K.C. also held the top odds. Had you placed a wager on them at that point, you were holding onto a +650 ticket. But there's also plenty of value to be had on this list as well. After all, the Eagles were 40-1 at this point a year ago and nearly cashed. Now, they own the fourth-best odds at +800. 

Here's a full rundown of every team's odds to win Super Bowl LVIII next season, from the Chiefs and 49ers at the top, down to the Texans at the bottom.

All odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Team2024 Super Bowl odds

Kansas City Chiefs

+550

San Francisco 49ers

+600

Buffalo Bills

+650

Philadelphia Eagles

+800

Cincinnati Bengals

+900

Dallas Cowboys

+1600

Los Angeles Chargers

+2200

Jacksonville Jaguars

+2800

Detroit Lions

+3000

Miami Dolphins

+3500

Green Bay Packers

+3500

New York Jets

+3500

Los Angeles Rams

+3500

New York Giants

+3500

Baltimore Ravens

+3500

Las Vegas Raiders

+4000

Cleveland Browns

+4500

Denver Broncos

+4500

New Orleans Saints

+5000

New England Patriots

+5000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

+5000

Minnesota Vikings

+5000

Pittsburgh Steelers

+5000

Seattle Seahawks

+5500

Tennessee Titans

+7000

Carolina Panthers

+7000

Washington Commanders

+7000

Indianapolis Colts

+8000

Atlanta Falcons

+8000

Arizona Cardinals+10000

Chicago Bears

+10000

Houston Texans

+12500