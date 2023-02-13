The NFL season has officially come and gone and we're now staring out into the abyss of the offseason. While we are in for a long wait until football comes back into our lives, it's never too early to start taking a look at who may find themselves playing in Super Bowl LVIII out in Las Vegas this time next year.

As you may expect, the Kansas City Chiefs, fresh off of their Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, own the best odds win it all again at +550. This time a year ago, K.C. also held the top odds. Had you placed a wager on them at that point, you were holding onto a +650 ticket. But there's also plenty of value to be had on this list as well. After all, the Eagles were 40-1 at this point a year ago and nearly cashed. Now, they own the fourth-best odds at +800.

Here's a full rundown of every team's odds to win Super Bowl LVIII next season, from the Chiefs and 49ers at the top, down to the Texans at the bottom.

All odds via Caesars Sportsbook