The 2024 NFL playoffs are in full swing and we're rocketing toward the divisional round after a Super Wild Card Weekend slate that certainly lived up to the hype. Some of the teams that were among the betting favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII were sent home early, while other long-shots still have their hopes of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy alive.

Included in the clubs that were sent home were the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. Entering Week 17, both of these NFC East teams were inside the top-six highest odds to win it all with the Eagles sitting at +850 and the Cowboys coming in at +1100. On the flip side, the teams that eliminated them, the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, now present solid value to those holding their tickets from a few weeks ago. Entering Week 17, the Bucs were +8000 to win the Super Bowl, while the Packers were +20000.

Now that they've advanced to the divisional round, they sit at +3000 alongside the Houston Texans, who took down the Cleveland Browns (+4500 entering Week 17) on Saturday.

Super Bowl odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Of course, with the wild-card round coming to a close, the No. 1 seeds now enter the fray in the divisional round. As you may expect, the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens sit atop the odds to win the Super Bowl. The Niners are +170, while the Ravens are +290. The order may come as some surprise to folks, especially given that Baltimore was able to go into Levi's Stadium back in Week 16 and hand the 49ers a 33-19 loss.

Despite that victory, the oddsmakers held firm in keeping San Fran as the Super Bowl favorite as they were a league-best +225 after that game and have only continued to hold that standing. With that in mind, Baltimore could present some value.

That said, the teams that arguably present the most value are set to square off against one another in the divisional around. The Buffalo Bills (+500) will host the Kansas City Chiefs (+700) in what will be the first road playoff game of Patrick Mahomes' career. The Chiefs QB is 2-0 against Josh Allen in his playoff career, but all of those games have been at Arrowhead Stadium.

If he can pull off the upset -- Buffalo is a slim 2.5-point favorite -- in this matchup this weekend, the Chiefs could suddenly be looked at as a legit candidate to be the first team to repeat since the 2003 and 2004 New England Patriots. K.C. can run the football effectively, boast a stellar defense and, of course, get elite quarterback play from Patrick Mahomes. If Rashee Rice continues his ascent, that could solve a key problem and unlock the Chiefs offense, making a +700 ticket a worthwhile look.