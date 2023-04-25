USATSI

The NFL offseason has heated back up with the 2023 NFL Draft only a few days away, thanks to Aaron Rodgers getting traded from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets on Monday. The move shook up the league as well as the Super Bowl LVIII contenders list.

As you may expect, the Kansas City Chiefs, fresh off their Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, own the best odds to win it all again at +600. Each team inside the top five saw its odds grow longer as the Jets' chances took flight with the addition of a future Hall of Famer in Rodgers. They began the offseason at +3500, tied for the 10th-best odds, but they have since risen to sixth with +1400 odds on Monday. The only teams with shorter odds than the Jets are the defending champion Chiefs (+600), the NFC runner-up San Francisco 49ers (+700), the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles (+850) and Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills (+850). 

Here's a full rundown of every team's odds to win Super Bowl LVIII next season, from the Chiefs and 49ers at the top, down to the Texans at the bottom.

All odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Team2024 Super Bowl odds

Kansas City Chiefs

+600

San Francisco 49ers

+700

Buffalo Bills

+850

Philadelphia Eagles

+850

Cincinnati Bengals

+1000

New York Jets+1400

Dallas Cowboys

+1600

Los Angeles Chargers

+2500

Jacksonville Jaguars

+2500

Detroit Lions

+2500

Miami Dolphins

+3000

Baltimore Ravens

+3000

Cleveland Browns+3500
New Orleans Saints+3500

Las Vegas Raiders

+3500

New York Giants+4000
Minnesota Vikings+4000

Denver Broncos

+4000

Green Bay Packers+5000
Seattle Seahawks+5000

New England Patriots

+5000

Los Angeles Rams+5000
Chicago Bears+5000

Pittsburgh Steelers

+6000

Atlanta Falcons+7000

Carolina Panthers

+7000

Tennessee Titans+8000
Tampa Bay Buccaneers+8000

Washington Commanders

+8000

Indianapolis Colts

+12500

Arizona Cardinals+15000

Houston Texans

+20000

The Jets rise with the addition of Rodgers, but when Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks like him are traded by the team they reached the mountaintop with, they typically don't make it back to the big game. Time will tell if New York can defy history.