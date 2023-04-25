The NFL offseason has heated back up with the 2023 NFL Draft only a few days away, thanks to Aaron Rodgers getting traded from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets on Monday. The move shook up the league as well as the Super Bowl LVIII contenders list.

As you may expect, the Kansas City Chiefs, fresh off their Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, own the best odds to win it all again at +600. Each team inside the top five saw its odds grow longer as the Jets' chances took flight with the addition of a future Hall of Famer in Rodgers. They began the offseason at +3500, tied for the 10th-best odds, but they have since risen to sixth with +1400 odds on Monday. The only teams with shorter odds than the Jets are the defending champion Chiefs (+600), the NFC runner-up San Francisco 49ers (+700), the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles (+850) and Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills (+850).

Here's a full rundown of every team's odds to win Super Bowl LVIII next season, from the Chiefs and 49ers at the top, down to the Texans at the bottom.

All odds via Caesars Sportsbook

The Jets rise with the addition of Rodgers, but when Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks like him are traded by the team they reached the mountaintop with, they typically don't make it back to the big game. Time will tell if New York can defy history.