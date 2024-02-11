It's just about game time as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are set to face off in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday to wrap up the NFL season. The Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, earned two straight road wins as underdogs in the playoffs to represent the AFC in the biggest sporting event of the year, while the 49ers pulled out a historic second-half comeback against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship to claim their spot in the big game.

Brock Purdy and the 49ers opened up as 2-point favorites over the Chiefs, and they are still 2-point favorites as we enter Super Bowl Sunday. Check out the latest odds from SportsLine:

Team Spread Total San Francisco 49ers -2 Over 47.5 Kansas City Chiefs +2 Under 47.5

If these odds stand, the 49ers will become the second NFL team to be favored in 20 games in a single season. The 49ers are 0-2 against the spread this postseason, while the Chiefs are 3-0 against the spread.

This is a rematch of Super Bowl LIV, where Mahomes defeated Jimmy Garoppolo, 31-20, thanks to a 21-point fourth quarter from Kansas City. However, the 49ers are now rocking with a new quarterback who has them right back on the biggest stage of them all.

The Chiefs are looking to become the first repeat Super Bowl champions since the 2003-04 New England Patriots, while Mahomes will make his fourth Super Bowl start, which is the most before age 30 all time. Mahomes is comfortable in Allegiant Stadium, as he's 4-0 in Vegas with 10 touchdowns compared to one interception.

This will be the 49ers' eighth Super Bowl appearance, which ties the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos for the second most by any franchise. A win would tie the Steelers and Patriots for the most Super Bowl victories by a franchise (6). Purdy, who was Mr. Irrelevant in 2022, will become the lowest-drafted quarterback to ever start a Super Bowl. Two undrafted quarterbacks have started Super Bowls in Kurt Warner and Jake Delhomme. Purdy is also the third-youngest quarterback to start in a Super Bowl.

These are the two teams left standing. It all goes down Feb. 11. Super Bowl LVIII will be broadcast on CBS and Nickelodeon and you can stream it on Paramount+; here's how to watch.