Despite the offensive struggles in the regular season, and despite a 3-5 stretch which included a Christmas Day loss at home to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl for the fourth time in the last five years. Head coach Andy Reid has a chance to add to his legacy in a major way with a win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, but could this be his final NFL game roaming the sidelines?

There has been some speculation that Reid, who turns 66 in March, could hang up the clipboard. This week, he addressed those rumors, saying it's not time just yet.

"My mom and dad told me this when they were working,'' Reid said, via ESPN. "They said, 'You'll know when it's time,' and I'm ready to go right now. Let's go.

"That's what they would tell me when I was young. I was an inquisitive kid and so that's the way I look [at it]. Somewhere you're going to know when it's time. Today's not the day.''

Who would want to step away from football when you've got players like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce to go along with what was the No. 2 defense in the NFL this past season? On Sunday, Reid will join Bill Belichick, Don Shula and Tom Landry as the only head coaches to appear in at least five Super Bowls. A win would give Reid three Super Bowl titles, putting him in an exclusive club with Belichick, Chuck Noll, Bill Walsh and Joe Gibbs.

On Thursday, Mahomes addressed the Reid retirement speculation, saying, "I'm highly doubtful."

"He enjoys it every single day. He loves it. And he comes to work every single day. So it would be very surprising to me and I haven't gotten any sense of that in any sense."

Reid has won eight straight AFC West titles and has 25 postseason wins, which ranks second behind Belichick's 31. He's the only head coach in NFL history to win 100 games with two different franchises, and 10 postseason games with two different franchises. Apparently, he's not done yet.