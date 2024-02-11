Peyton and Eli Manning definitely both know what it takes to win a Super Bowl. The brothers combined to win a total of four Lombardi Trophies, which makes them the perfect people to ask when it comes to who's going to win Super Bowl LVIII.

During an interview on Saturday, the Mannings were each asked to give their prediction for the big game, and they gave completely different answers (which means that one of them is going to end up bring right).

On Peyton's end, he decided to ride the underdog. The Chiefs are currently a 1.5-point dogs in Vegas, and Peyton thinks they're going to pull off a postseason upset for the third straight week.

"Football is not fair," Peyton said, via Ben Fawkes. "Just because the 49ers lost four years ago, it doesn't mean the Football Gods owe it to them to win one. Football can be cruel in that way. I think it's going to be low-scoring, it's going to be a defensive battle, 10-7 Chiefs."

Eli seemed shocked at Peyton's low-scoring prediction.

"CBS is going to be so excited about this game," Peyton added.

If you weren't already aware of the news, Super Bowl LVIII will be kicking off on CBS at 6:30 p.m ET. As for Peyton's prediction, if that actually happened, it would go down as the second-lowest scoring Super Bowl in NFL history. The currently record for lowest-scoring game belongs to the Patriots' 13-3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

How to watch Super Bowl LVIII

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS, Nickelodeon | Stream: CBS broadcast on Paramount+

As for Eli, he also thinks it's going to be a defensive battle, but he didn't agree with Peyton about who's going to win.

"I think the 49ers are going to win this game. It's going to be close and end on a last-second field goal," Eli said. "I'm going with an odd score, though. I'm going 22-19."

Eli definitely knows something about close Super Bowls since he played in two of them. In Super Bowl XLII, he led the Giants to a shocking 17-14 win over the undefeated Patriots. In Super Bowl XLVII, he led the Giants to another win over the Patriots, this time beating them 21-17.

On Peyton's end, he made it to the big game four times, but all four of those ended up being blow outs with each game being decided by double-digits. Peyton won two Super Bowls with one coming while he was with the Colts and the other one coming while he was with the Broncos.

As for their picks, they stayed on brand: The quarterback who spent his entire career in the NFC picked the NFC team and the QB who spent his entire career in the AFC took the AFC team.

If you want to more picks on the big game, be sure to head over to our Super Bowl picks hub by clicking here.