Quarterback Brock Purdy's meteoritic rise in San Francisco has been well documented. He's made just 21 career regular-season starts, the ninth-fewest by a quarterback entering a Super Bowl start. Purdy will lead the 49ers against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58, which kicks off Sunday from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+. The 49ers enter Super Bowl LVIII as two-point favorites in the latest Super Bowl odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Chiefs vs. 49ers score predictions can help you make the right choice in your Super Bowl 58 bets on the spread, total, money line, or any other type of Super Bowl pool picks. SportsLine's team of experts have teamed up to give you NFL betting advice and NFL score predictions needed to make the best 2024 Super Bowl picks possible.

The team of experts include proven NFL cappers R.J. White (77-61 NFL run), Jeff Hochman (16-5 NFL), Larry Hartstein (78-56 NFL ATS).

Top Super Bowl 58 predictions

One of the Super Bowl score projections is from Larry Hartstein, who is 78-56 (+1544) over his last 134 NFL against the spread picks, backing the Chiefs to beat the 49ers in a 24-23 thriller.

Mahomes and Kansas City's aerial attack garner a lot of attention, but Kansas City's ground game has been extremely effective thus far in the postseason. The Chiefs are averaging 127.3 rushing yards per game in the 2024 NFL playoffs. Running back Isiah Pacheco has racked up 63 carries for 254 yards and three touchdowns in three playoff appearances this season. He's also scored a touchdown in each of his last seven games dating back to the regular season.

Now, Pacheco and the Chiefs will square off against a 49ers defense that's allowing 159 rushing yards per game, the most in a postseason entering the Super Bowl since the 1966 Packers. In addition, San Francisco has been playing with fire in the 2024 NFL playoffs, needing to come from behind against the Packers and Lions. Hartstein sees this as an evenly matched game, but he is giving the nod to Kansas City due to its playoff experience. See the rest of the experts' NFL score projections here.

2024 Super Bowl odds, spreads, lines, schedule

Sunday, Feb. 11

2024 Super Bowl

Chiefs vs. 49ers (-2, 47.5)

6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+