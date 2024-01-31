The 2024 Super Bowl has arrived, featuring a rematch of Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. Kansas City is aiming for back-to-back titles after getting past Baltimore in the AFC Championship Game. San Francisco booked its trip to Las Vegas with a comeback win over Detroit in the NFC Championship Game. The 49ers are 2-point favorites in the Super Bowl 58 odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5.

Kansas City is 13-2 in its last 15 playoff games, covering the spread in 11 of those games. Should you back the Chiefs with your 2024 Super Bowl bets? SportsLine's team of experts have teamed up to give you NFL betting advice and NFL score predictions needed to make the best 2024 Super Bowl picks possible.

The team of experts include proven NFL cappers R.J. White (77-61 NFL run), Jeff Hochman (16-5 NFL), Larry Hartstein (78-56 NFL ATS). White's NFL picks on SportsLine have returned nearly $1,600 for $100 bettors, while Hochman has been red-hot in recent weeks, posting a 16-5 record over his last 21 NFL picks. Hartstein has a keen eye for betting trends when it comes to the Chiefs, going 32-21 over his last 53 against the spread picks involving Kansas City.

Top Super Bowl 58 predictions

One of the Super Bowl score projections is from Hartstein, who is 78-56 (+1544) over his last 134 NFL against the spread picks, backing the Chiefs to beat the 49ers in a 24-23 thriller.

Kansas City has won six consecutive playoff games since the beginning of last year's postseason, covering the spread in five of those victories. The Chiefs sprung an upset at Baltimore last week as 4.5-point underdogs, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 30 of 39 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Travis Kelce accounted for 11 receptions for 116 yards and a score, while running back Isiah Pacheco added 68 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Chiefs struggled near the end of the 2023 calendar year, but they have gone 5-0 straight-up and against the spread since then. San Francisco found a way to beat Detroit last week, but it has only covered the spread once in its last five games. Kansas City has been the best playoff team in the league in recent years, which is what Hartstein expects to be the difference again in Super Bowl 58.

"Ultimately, San Fran settles for too many field goals. We get an instant classic with a familiar ending," Hartstein said. See the rest of the experts' NFL score projections here.

2024 Super Bowl odds, spreads, lines, schedule

Sunday, Feb. 11

2024 Super Bowl: Chiefs vs. 49ers (-2, 47.5) at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+