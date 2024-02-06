Super Bowl 58 between the Kansas City Chiefs (14-6) and San Francisco 49ers (14-5) kicks off Sunday, Feb. 11 with a start time of 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The participants aren't a shock since the Chiefs were the preseason Super Bowl favorites at 6-1, with the Niners not far behind at 9-1. Both teams, however, have battled through rough stretches to reach this point. The 49ers have gone down multiple scores in both playoff matchups before rallying, while the Chiefs had an eight-game stretch in the regular season in which they went 3-5.

Now, it's time to make 2024 Super Bowl score predictions. The latest Chiefs vs. 49ers odds list San Francisco as a two-point favorite, with the total at 47.5. Chiefs vs. 49ers score predictions can help you make the right choice in your Super Bowl 58 best bets on the spread, total, and money line. SportsLine's team of experts have teamed up to give you NFL betting advice and NFL score predictions needed to make the best 2024 Super Bowl picks possible.

The team of experts include proven NFL cappers R.J. White (77-61 NFL run), Jeff Hochman (16-5 NFL), Larry Hartstein (78-56 NFL ATS). White's NFL picks on SportsLine have returned nearly $1,600 for $100 bettors, while Hochman has been red-hot in recent weeks, posting a 16-5 record over his last 21 NFL picks. Hartstein has a keen eye for betting trends when it comes to the Chiefs, going 32-21 over his last 53 against the spread picks involving Kansas City.

Top Super Bowl 58 predictions

One of the Super Bowl score projections is from Larry Hartstein, who is 78-56 (+1544) over his last 134 NFL against the spread picks, backing the Chiefs to beat the 49ers in a 24-23 thriller.

Hartstein notes that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is known for his spectacular throws and creativity, but he hasn't gotten enough credit for how well he's been protecting the ball. He hasn't thrown an interception since Christmas Day. The Niners, meanwhile, prefer soft zone coverage under defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, which should give Mahomes the ability to matriculate the ball down the field.

The Niners should be able to move the ball as well with their creative offense, but Hartstein projects that they'll be forced to settle for more field goals as the Chiefs make the key plays late and win back-to-back Super Bowls. See the rest of the experts' NFL score projections here.

2024 Super Bowl odds, spreads, lines, schedule

Sunday, Feb. 11

2024 Super Bowl

Chiefs vs. 49ers (-2, 47.5)

6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+