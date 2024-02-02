Kansas City's postseason success continued when it beat Baltimore in the AFC Championship Game to set up a showdown against San Francisco in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, February 11. The Chiefs are appearing in the Super Bowl for the fourth time in the last five years, while the 49ers are returning to the Big Game for the second time in five years. This is a rematch of the 2020 Super Bowl, which was won by Kansas City in a 31-20 final. San Francisco held a 20-10 lead at the end of the third quarter before letting it slip away, so the 49ers will have revenge on their mind.

San Francisco is a 2-point favorite in the latest 2024 Super Bowl odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. The 2024 Super Bowl start time is 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Which team should you back with your Super Bowl 58 bets? SportsLine's team of experts have teamed up to give you NFL betting advice and NFL score predictions needed to make the best 2024 Super Bowl picks possible.

The team of experts include proven NFL cappers R.J. White (77-61 NFL run), Jeff Hochman (16-5 NFL), Larry Hartstein (78-56 NFL ATS). White's NFL picks on SportsLine have returned nearly $1,600 for $100 bettors, while Hochman has been red-hot in recent weeks, posting a 16-5 record over his last 21 NFL picks. Hartstein has a keen eye for betting trends when it comes to the Chiefs, going 32-21 over his last 53 against the spread picks involving Kansas City.

Top Super Bowl 58 predictions

One of the Super Bowl score projections is from Larry Hartstein, who is 78-56 (+1544) over his last 134 NFL against the spread picks, backing the Chiefs to beat the 49ers in a 24-23 thriller.

Kansas City has won and covered the spread in five of the last six meetings between these teams, including the 2020 Super Bowl. The Chiefs are 13-2 in their last 15 playoff games, covering the spread in 11 of those contests. Their defense has been fantastic throughout the season, ranked fourth in the NFL in yards allowed per game during the regular season.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is 14-3 as a playoff starter, and his connection with tight end Travis Kelce continues to be a nightmare for opposing defenses. Kelce finished with 11 receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown in the AFC Championship, going over 70 receiving yards for the 12th straight playoff game. Hartstein expects the Chiefs to rely on their experience down the stretch again, pulling out a narrow win over the 49ers.

"Ultimately, San Francisco settles for too many field goals," Hartstein told SportsLine. "We get an instant classic with a familiar ending." See the rest of the experts' NFL score projections here.

How to get Super Bowl 58 picks, score projections

2024 Super Bowl odds, spreads, lines, schedule

Sunday, Feb. 11

2024 Super Bowl: Chiefs vs. 49ers (-2, 47.5) at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+